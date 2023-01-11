ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PennLive.com

Eagles fans not happy with ‘stupid expensive’ playoff ticket prices. Here’s what it costs to get in

Jalen Hurts has been incredible and the Philadelphia Eagles are about to begin the playoffs at the NFC’s top-seed with real Super Bowl aspirations. Not because the team is 14-3 and having just a remarkable run, but because if they hope to get into the Linc to see the guys play they are going to have to take out a second mortgage. OK, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but ticket prices are seriously steep. According to multiple reports, the tickets, which went on sale Tuesday morning on Ticketmaster, start at $350. That’s just the starting price for the common, everyday dad who might have been wanting to surprise his son with a trip to check out the game. And, for most folks, that starting rate already prices them out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PennLive.com

Former Celtics, Knicks player has a $500,000 bounty on his head. Here’s why

Enes Freedom has a $500,000 bounty on his head because the Turkish government has labeled him a terrorist. Only Freedom, who the country placed on its most wanted list with the 10 million Turkish lira (that’s around $500,000 dollars) reward, isn’t a terrorist at all. He is a former NBA center, who was just in the NBA with the Boston Celtics last year, and has been outspoken about human rights violations and issues within his home country.
BOSTON, MA
PennLive.com

Top QB Jaden Rashada hasn’t enrolled at Florida. There are 13 million reasons why, according to reports

There was a time that Jaden Rashada was a five-star quarterback with Penn State on the list of schools he was considering. Then he was a five-star quarterback and a University of Miami commit. Now, he could be a five-star quarterback who is, reportedly, trying to get a release from the letter of intent he signed back in December to play for the Florida Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game

The Chicago Bulls are not the only Eastern Conference team that has it out for Grayson Allen. Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground. pic.twitter.com/8AKH0QRau6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 14, 2023 The Miami Heat went viral during their game on Saturday against the rival Milwaukee Bucks for the apparent swipe they... The post Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
PennLive.com

Penn State transfer commit Devin Carter flips to 2023 opponent

Transfer wide receiver Devin Carter will suit up at Beaver Stadium to open the 2023 college football season. But he won’t be wearing the Penn State blue and white. Hours after the Rose Bowl, Carter verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions in 2023. On Wednesday, the former N.C. State standout went back on that decision and committed to West Virginia, Penn State’s season-opening opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
