Have Eagles been cheating on field goals and extra points? If so, suspicious NFL officials want it to stop
When the playoffs start this weekend with Wild Card Games, NFL officials will be watching for cheaters — thanks to suspicious activity by Philadelphia Eagles punter and holder Arryn Siposs. According to FootballZebras.com, “In the NFC East clash between the Eagles and Giants, Philadelphia punter Arryn Siposs, who acts...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Alabama, Denver Broncos RB found dead by police during welfare check
Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, according to multiple reports. Police responding to a welfare check at Galloway’s apartment found him deceased, according to the reports. The call welfare check request apparently came from Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis where Galloway was an English teacher.
Eagles fans not happy with ‘stupid expensive’ playoff ticket prices. Here’s what it costs to get in
Jalen Hurts has been incredible and the Philadelphia Eagles are about to begin the playoffs at the NFC’s top-seed with real Super Bowl aspirations. Not because the team is 14-3 and having just a remarkable run, but because if they hope to get into the Linc to see the guys play they are going to have to take out a second mortgage. OK, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but ticket prices are seriously steep. According to multiple reports, the tickets, which went on sale Tuesday morning on Ticketmaster, start at $350. That’s just the starting price for the common, everyday dad who might have been wanting to surprise his son with a trip to check out the game. And, for most folks, that starting rate already prices them out.
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
This Pa. city is the worst for your skin, study declares
Skincare is just as important for your health as it is for a little relaxation. If you’re looking to be more wary of upkeeping your skin health, maybe try avoiding this one city in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: This Pennsylvania city is one of the best for bagel lovers: study.
Former Penn State QB commit Marcus Stokes is still looking for a team. Here’s why folks were talking about him Wednesday
Marcus Stokes is still out there, and still looking for a college football home. That’s a sentence that, just a couple months ago, didn’t seem like it could be written mid-January, but a lot has happened in that time. Stokes, you may remember, is the strong-armed 2023 quarterback...
Former Celtics, Knicks player has a $500,000 bounty on his head. Here’s why
Enes Freedom has a $500,000 bounty on his head because the Turkish government has labeled him a terrorist. Only Freedom, who the country placed on its most wanted list with the 10 million Turkish lira (that’s around $500,000 dollars) reward, isn’t a terrorist at all. He is a former NBA center, who was just in the NBA with the Boston Celtics last year, and has been outspoken about human rights violations and issues within his home country.
Little League says it remains ‘heartbroken’ over Utah player’s fall, injuries
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Little League International says its staff and team of world series volunteers “remain completely heartbroken” by what a Utah player has endured since falling from an upper bunk during the world series in August. In a statement Thursday Little League said this about Easton...
Top QB Jaden Rashada hasn’t enrolled at Florida. There are 13 million reasons why, according to reports
There was a time that Jaden Rashada was a five-star quarterback with Penn State on the list of schools he was considering. Then he was a five-star quarterback and a University of Miami commit. Now, he could be a five-star quarterback who is, reportedly, trying to get a release from the letter of intent he signed back in December to play for the Florida Gators.
Mississippi football hires Alabama's Pete Golding as new defensive coordinator
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin hired Alabama's Pete Golding as defensive coordinator. He served as a defensive play-caller for Nick Saban since 2018.
Damar Hamlin visits Buffalo Bills teammates for first time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game
The Chicago Bulls are not the only Eastern Conference team that has it out for Grayson Allen. Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground. pic.twitter.com/8AKH0QRau6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 14, 2023 The Miami Heat went viral during their game on Saturday against the rival Milwaukee Bucks for the apparent swipe they... The post Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Penn State transfer commit Devin Carter flips to 2023 opponent
Transfer wide receiver Devin Carter will suit up at Beaver Stadium to open the 2023 college football season. But he won’t be wearing the Penn State blue and white. Hours after the Rose Bowl, Carter verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions in 2023. On Wednesday, the former N.C. State standout went back on that decision and committed to West Virginia, Penn State’s season-opening opponent.
