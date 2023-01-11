Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
DSS launches new portal for SNAP users
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new online portal is making it easier for people who get SNAP benefits to find out when their next payment will come. You can access the portal by clicking here and entering your birthdate and case number. Then you can find out when your next deposit is scheduled for and how much it will be.
WYFF4.com
Boutique Hotel set to open in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County is experiencing a burst of hotel growth, with 12 establishments on the books to open across the next three years. Crews are making final touches at the new 4-star Hotel Hartness, off Highway 14, set to start operating March 1. "The timing is...
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights
In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
FOX Carolina
FAA system outage causes flight troubles at GSP, nationwide
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flights at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) were delayed due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday morning. The outage is caused widespread flight delays across the United States. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9...
Upcoming changes to 7NEWS livestreams
In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite and telco partners, beginning Thursday, WSPA will begin making replays of its newscasts and Your Carolina show available on wspa.com two hours after their live broadcast over the air.
FOX Carolina
Clemson University posts warning about alarming drug trend
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Public Safety posted an announcement for the community on social media Wednesday about an “alarming trend.”. Campus officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies are advising the public about colorful fentanyl that looks like candy. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
Multi-employer manufacturing hiring event to be held in Spartanburg
A multi-employer manufacturing hiring event will be held in Spartanburg on Jan. 24.
WYFF4.com
Here's what you need to know about new IRS tax guidelines before filing this year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As the income tax filing deadly approaches in April, anyone who files should know the tax laws have drastically changed this year, a Greenville tax expert warned. Joanna Sinbandit, New Horizon Tax & Financial Services CEO, in Greenville, said those who are self-employed can start filing...
Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized in Spartanburg
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville named one of top '52 Places to Go in 2023' in the world
OK, word has already gotten out. Big time. The latest accolade for Greenville comes from none other than the New York Times. The publication ranks Greenville No. 14 in its list of top travel destinations for 2023. Greenville holds its own against some of the most exotic locations across the...
WYFF4.com
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
WLOS.com
Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
WYFF4.com
43 people associated with Mexican drug cartels charged in South Carolina, AG says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 40 people have been charged in the Upstate of South Carolina as part of a drug-trafficking case known as "Las Señoritas," according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments that contain 170...
Spartanburg leaders break ground on Southside Cultural Monument
On Friday, Spartanburg leaders broke ground on the Southside Cultural Monument, which will honor Black history in the community.
Greenville city council takes step to allow more mobile food units
Greenville City Council is taking steps to create more food options in the city, by updating the city's code.
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Anderson County is addressing its jail issues with mental health care
Anderson County built a jail in the 1950s that looks and feels exactly like a jail built in the 1950s. It’s not adequate to withstand the pressures of the kind of population growth the county has seen in the past 12 years and it certainly wasn’t designed to treat the mental health crises of its inmates.
WYFF4.com
Seneca woman exploited, stole money from vulnerable adult in rehab facility, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was arrested Friday and charged with taking advantage of a vulnerable adult in a rehabilitation facility, officials said. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Misty A. Revis, 37, of Seneca, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and financial transaction card fraud and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
FOX Carolina
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. System outage grounds flights nationwide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has...
