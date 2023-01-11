ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Detroit News

Edge rusher, grad transfer Eyabi Okie transferring from Wolverines

Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie, who arrived in Ann Arbor in August after transferring from Tennessee-Martin, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He is a graduate transfer. Okie, a five-star recruit out of high school, has made four stops already during his career, starting at Alabama, where...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan

Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
YPSILANTI, MI
WLNS

5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams

It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
ANN ARBOR, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns

East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub

YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Lansing police release video in officer-involved shooting

Lansing police have released body cam video and 911 audio of an incident that led to police officers fatally shooting a man last week. Police shot 35-year-old Nicolas Micko around 5 p.m. Jan. 5 near the 2000 block of Irene Court in Lansing, officials said. In a video posted Thursday...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy