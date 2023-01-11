Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Detroit News
MSU settles swimming, diving lawsuit; agrees to independent Title IX review
Eleven Michigan State swimmers and divers have reached a settlement with the university, bringing an end to a two-year legal battle that began with the student-athletes attempting to get their program reinstated. The agreement was reached Friday, just days before the Title IX case was scheduled to head to trial...
Detroit News
Illinois gets hot in second half, snaps MSU's seven-game win streak
Champaign, Ill. – Michigan State had proven at least one thing as it reeled off seven straight victories – it was figuring out how to close out games and earn some tough victories. The Spartans did that last weekend at home against Michigan and on Tuesday at No....
MLive.com
Nebraska commit Harper Murray of Skyline named Gatorade Michigan volleyball Player of the Year
ANN ARBOR – The awards keep coming in for Harper Murray. The nation’s No. 1 volleyball recruit and Ann Arbor Skyline star was named the Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year this week after a dominant senior season.
MLive.com
Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
Detroit News
Edge rusher, grad transfer Eyabi Okie transferring from Wolverines
Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie, who arrived in Ann Arbor in August after transferring from Tennessee-Martin, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He is a graduate transfer. Okie, a five-star recruit out of high school, has made four stops already during his career, starting at Alabama, where...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan
Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort puts Iowa City on his back, carries Hawkeyes to 93-84 win over Michigan
Michigan's three-point barrage put them out in front, but sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort put his city on his back as he carried the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over Michigan. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Jett Howard was off and running for the Michigan Wolverines....
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant prepares for showdown with U-M
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has always been loyal to the green and white.
5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams
It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
Detroit News
Michigan Biden electors sue false Trump slate, seeking declaration plot was illegal
Lansing — Three of Michigan's presidential electors who cast votes for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a group of 16 Republicans who submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump had won the state. The filing in Kent County Circuit Court added to the potential...
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns
East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
Love of peanut butter whiskey drives The Bulldog at McShane’s Irish Pub
YPSILANTI, MI - When you’re a bartender at an Irish pub that sells an inordinate amount of Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, you adapt your cocktail menu accordingly. That’s just what bartender Emma Jones has done in her search to create the next big selling cocktail at McShane’s Irish Pub, an Ypsilanti bar that has a healthy crowd of loyal afternoon regulars who offer opinions on everything you can think of from sports to politics.
Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Detroit News
Lansing police release video in officer-involved shooting
Lansing police have released body cam video and 911 audio of an incident that led to police officers fatally shooting a man last week. Police shot 35-year-old Nicolas Micko around 5 p.m. Jan. 5 near the 2000 block of Irene Court in Lansing, officials said. In a video posted Thursday...
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
