Golden Globe Awards: Angela Bassett Makes Black History With ‘Wakanda’ Win

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A ngela Bassett made history on Tuesday night!

The legendary actress won the Golden Globe Award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This honor makes the 64-year-old actress the first person ever to win a major award for a Marvel movie – talk about Black excellence!

This award is Bassett’s second win at the Globe Awards after taking home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Jennifer Hudson presented the award to Bassett after being barely able to hide her glee when she opened the Golden Globe Awards envelope revealing the winner in the best supporting actress category.

Of course, the beautiful Bassett gave a stellar acceptance speech upon receiving her honor, telling the audience, “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” she began.

“The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours, but, by the grace of God, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

She also took the time during her speech to honor her friend, Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020. “We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” she said.

“We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love.”

Bassett’s longtime husband, actor Courtney B. Vance , could be seen beaming from his seat as his wife received the latest set of flowers honoring her now-historic contribution to the arts.

Way to go, Angela, on making history Tuesday night!

