Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell
UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
Two Suspects Don’t Escape After Help From K-9s In Caldwell
Caldwell, Idaho - Big day for the Caldwell Police Department on January 12 with the arrest of a very dangerous fugitive, 22 year-old Adam Ramirez. Yesterday, the Caldwell Police Department with a joint effort with Ada County Sheriff's Office - ACTION Team, Meridian Police Department IMPACT Team, and the Idaho Department of Corrections - Probation and Parole.
Idaho man indicted for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death
A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on January 11, charging an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.
Minor traffic accident on Eagle Rd. with empty school bus
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A school bus rear-ended a motorist on northbound Eagle Rd on Friday. We reached out to Ada County Sheriff's Department and West Ada School District to make sure no kids were on the bus and that no injuries had been reported. The school bus was...
Dirty laundry: Meridian woman is indicted for embezzling over $1.7 million
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Catherine Skidmore from Meridian, aged 55, who was the Secretary-Treasurer for the Black Canyon Irrigation District (BCID), has been indicted for embezzling at least $1,792,000. She is charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering. Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer for the...
Meridian Family Mourns The Loss of 10 Year Old Boy After Accident
Meridian, Idaho - It comes with the sad news that a young boy has succumbed to his injuries after a collision with a pickup truck. The Meridian Police Department released a statement Thursday afternoon "a ten-year-old juvenile male was riding northbound on a scooter when he was struck by the turning vehicle. He was transported initially to St. Alphonsus Medical Center but later moved to St. Luke's Medical Center in critical condition. The juvenile passed away on January 10, 2023, from his injuries."
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo
Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
ISP: driver's medical emergency caused fatal crash
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Gooding County at milepost 161. According to ISP, a 58-year-old man from Mountain Home was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed over the median and traveled through the westbound lanes, before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.
City of Kuna and Crooked 8 address rodeo controversy: "It felt like a sucker punch"
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — On Tuesday, the City of Kuna announced that it would be canceling its rodeo after receiving a barrage of angry emails, social media posts, and death threats. This came after the city announced that it would host a separate rodeo from the Crooked 8 event...
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
Southern Idaho Woman Indicted for Allegedly Embezzling More Than $1.7 Million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
MERIDIAN, ID - A 55-year-old Meridian woman who was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014-2022 has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $1.7 million. Catherine Skidmore has been charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering. Black Canyon Irrigation District...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise
One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
