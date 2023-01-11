ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KCCI.com

Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
DES MOINES, IA
Y-105FM

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Expert: Iowa farmland prices becoming too high to make a profit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new survey released by Iowa State University reveals farmland values have continued to skyrocket. A 17% growth from 2021 to 2022. Some of the highest-value land is in northwest Iowa, and experts say it’s so high the owner will never be able to turn a profit. Gary Wright, a farm management specialist, says parcels of land in Sioux and O’Brien counties have sold for upwards of $30,000 an anchor in the last year. At that price, Wright believes the land cannot be profitable.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock. “Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. […]
IOWA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)

When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

ARC or PLC?

IARN — It’s that time of year when farmers are making their selections for which program they are going to use to keep their operations protected for the 2023 growing season. The Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs are the two key safety net programs we use under the Farm Bill. Farmers have to make sure they are choosing the program that gives them the best edge.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?

Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

No July 4th Fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2023

For the third straight year and the 14th time in the last 15 years, there will be no fireworks as part of the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. The Daily Caller is reporting that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a letter Thursday (January 12) from the National Park Service (NPS) rejecting her request for Independence Day fireworks at the national monument in the Black Hills.
WYOMING STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

HOT 104.7 KKLS-FM Sioux Falls BRAND MANAGER

Results Townsquare MEDIA - Sioux Falls, SD is searching for our next superstar Brand Manager to oversee heritage CHR Hot 104.7!. You must be a 360-talent able to propel this important brand to new heights. Townsquare is a digital-first company, built in tandem with great radio brands that emphasize great...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

 https://kikn.com/

