A traffic stop Thursday evening in Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a Pennsylvania man as a fugitive from justice. Jamestown Police officers assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative pulled over a vehicle on North Main Street for a violation at about 6:15 PM. Officers were able to determine that the driver -- 26-year-old Cristian Arroyo-Collazo of New Castle, Pennsylvania -- was wanted out of Pennsylvania for a firearm not to be carried without a license. Arroyo-Collazo was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO