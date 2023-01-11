Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Local Lawmakers Question School Zone Camera Proposal
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown lawmakers are questioning the intent behind a demonstration program that would test speed cameras in school zones within the pearl city. The ordinance would authorize Traffipax, a Florida based company, to install and set up cameras within school zones citywide. Once installed,...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
Student to be charged after making threat at Lake Shore
The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 12:30 p.m.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
wnynewsnow.com
Solution Seems To Make Pesky Pothole Patching Easier In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last spring road crews in Jamestown started testing out a new solution to bring an end to pesky pot holes. Now nine months later, the project seems to be going well. The idea was first presented by Jamestown City Councilman At-large Randy Daversa,...
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
chautauquatoday.com
Land Conservancy announces plan to save Chautauqua County forest
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced that it will raise funds this year to purchase a 223-acre property adjacent to the College Lodge Forest near Fredonia. The Land Conservancy will assemble a Friends of the Floating Fen committee to help steer fundraising activities, and they encourage any individual interested in land conservation to reach out if they would like to join the committee. The Land Conservancy is looking to raise $925,000 by December 31st.
wrfalp.com
40 Acre Property in Chautauqua Donated to Foundation for Sustainable Forests
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, said they want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. Under the stewardship of the Foundation for Sustainable Forests, the property, to...
yourerie
Erie County UPMC Hamot not raising employee wages until 2026
Erie County UPMC Hamot not raising employee wages …. Erie County UPMC Hamot not raising employee wages until 2026. Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot won; $1 million …. Comprehensive coverage of local, regional, state and national news that affects the Tampa area are provided by the 6 o'clock News Channel 8 Today News team.
wnynewsnow.com
New Double Drive Thru Tim Hortons Officially Opens With Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new double drive thru Tim Hortons location in Jamestown officially launched with a grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday. On Washington Street, this is the sixth location in the greater Jamestown area, which features two drive thru lanes, a new concept for Tim Hortons which is rolling out at select locations in the United States.
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Jamestown Teenager Located
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A missing Jamestown teenager has been located safe by police. On Wednesday, a missing endangered person alert was issued for 16-year-old Lakayla Norrod by the Jamestown Police Department after she was last seen in the early morning hours. Officers credit tips from the...
wnynewsnow.com
Sailor Moon: Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
wnynewsnow.com
Teen Escapes Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon, crawling out on to the roof making it to safety. Just before 1 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 227 Hazzard Street for a fully engulfed house fire. First responders found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene.
Updates on Erie’s four new Dunkin’ locations
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Coffee lovers rejoice, four new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are coming to Erie. DALRT Inc., the franchisee for the new locations, released an update on Jan. 11 for when the new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are expected to open up on Buffalo Road, West 26th Street, West 38th Street and in Girard, as well as some […]
chautauquatoday.com
Pennsylvania Man Jailed in Jamestown as Fugitive from Justice
A traffic stop Thursday evening in Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a Pennsylvania man as a fugitive from justice. Jamestown Police officers assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative pulled over a vehicle on North Main Street for a violation at about 6:15 PM. Officers were able to determine that the driver -- 26-year-old Cristian Arroyo-Collazo of New Castle, Pennsylvania -- was wanted out of Pennsylvania for a firearm not to be carried without a license. Arroyo-Collazo was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment.
thevillagerny.com
Inducts Amy (King) Swanson of Westfield, NY
Someone should probably alert the postman that mail destined for Mr. and Mrs. Nolan Swanson, East Main Street in Westfield, N.Y., may also be addressed as Mr. and Mrs. Hall of Famers. That’s because Amy (King) Swanson is joining her husband, Nolan (2003), as an inductee of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame.
yourdailylocal.com
County Approves Company for Property Reassessment
WARREN, Pa. – Warren County is assigning a company for property reassessment that has drawn strong reviews for similar work in both Clarion and Tioga counties. Vision Government Solutions will be tasked with conducting data collection through exterior inspections and the use of street-level imagery via Desktop Review. Warren...
wnynewsnow.com
As Warm Winter Continues, Ice Fishermen Grow Anxious
LAKE EIRE (Erie News Now) — Ice fishermen are disappointed with the lack of ice available for them to go fishing this winter due to the unusually warm weather. “It’s got a lot of people anxious,” said Jerry Skrypzak, President of the S.ON.S. of Erie. “We had four or five days of ice.”
wnynewsnow.com
Condemned Home Ravaged By Fire, Gets Moved Up For Demolition
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Just days after a fire ripped through a condemned Jamestown home, local lawmakers are finally taking action to level the hazardous dwelling. As we previously reported, neighbors have been frustrated for quite some time that this building was a safety hazard commonly occupied by vagrants.
Comments / 0