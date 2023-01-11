City Government Offices Will Be Closed Monday, January 16 for the MLK Jr. Holiday; Trash Collection Schedule is Modified

Read full article on original website
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington’s Parking Enforcement Improvements Continue with a Reduction of Certain Parking Tickets to $25 from $40
Mayor Purzycki’s legislation before City Council will be sponsored by Council Members Maria Cabrera, Zanthia Oliver and James Spadola; if approved, the reduced ticket cost will take effect July 1, 2023. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today announced another in a series of improvements to the City’s parking enforcement system....
delawarepublic.org
Residents Milford homeless encampment disperse ahead of final sweep
The remaining residents of Milford’s largest homeless encampment will scatter this weekend as the property’s new owner prepares the forested lot for new construction. News that the multiple-acre lot west of Route 113 had been sold reached residents of the encampment and city officials in mid-December, giving little time to prepare for the displacement of the roughly 50 people living in the camp.
5 ways to mark MLK Day in the First State
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and Delawareans have numerous ways to commemorate his legacy. Many will look for ways to give back to the community on their day off, a now-traditional way to honor the Civil Rights activist. Lucky for them, the weather will favor them this weekend with clear skis and highs between 40 and 50, with ... Read More
‘I just started cleaning up’: SW Philly business owner beautifies more than just neighborhoods
Hakeem Devore is your everyday guy. He’s the father of a 6-year-old, South Philly-born-and-raised. In 2018, he started his own landscaping and construction company. Around that same time, he started what he calls the Inner City Peace Organization.
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Purzycki Shares Message from Police Chief Campos
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to share the following message from Chief of Police Wilfredo Campos. The Mayor appointed Wilfredo Campos as the 33rd Chief of the Wilmington Police Department on January 5. Chief Wilfredo Campos. A Message from Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos. It is an honor to...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 4 candidates qualify to run for Wilmington City Council in 1st District
Wilmington City Council will interview four candidates who qualify to fill the unexpired term of the late Council member Linda Gray, who died last November. 1st-district residents Harold Gray, Coby Owens, Vincent White and Justen Wright all met last Friday's deadline to express their interest. The Committee of the Whole has scheduled the review and interviews for Monday, January 30th at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington names new coordinator for Community Public Safety Initiative
Wilmington names HOPE Commission Deputy Executive Director Debra Mason to manage the city’s Community Public Safety Initiative. Mason has worked with the criminal justice system for more than 15 years as a parole officer, a drug and alcohol counselor, and a researcher, identifying the relationship between Adverse Childhood Experiences and recidivism.
wilmtoday.com
The City’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan Continues with Another Home Renovation in East Side Wilmington
On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined Rich Przywara, CEO of Woodlawn Trustees, to cut a ribbon at 718 East 11th Street to celebrate the progress the renovation plan has made. The renovation is part of the City’s historic Neighborhood Revitalization Plan announced earlier this year. The newly rehabbed property is the agency’s tenth completed affordable housing project, bringing the Woodlawn Trustees halfway to its commitment to renovate 20 vacant homes for eligible individuals and families.
WGMD Radio
DSP Issue Green Alert for Missing Magnolia Area Veteran
A Green Alert has been issued for 67 year old Charles Darby, who is a veteran. He was last seen in the Magnolia area on Thursday, but attempts to contact or locate Darby have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Darby is black, about 5′ 11” and 184 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Broad Day Light Thursday Afternoon
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 p.m., in the 2900 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John O’Connor...
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
WDEL 1150AM
Badge pinning ceremony held for new police administration in Wilmington
A promotion and badge pinning ceremony was held Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at The Baby Grand in Wilmington for new Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos and his new inspectors, Matthew Hall and Anthony Bowers. Campos is a 26-year veteran of the Wilmington Police Department and becomes the 33rd Police...
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigating Robbery in Parking Lot of Area Apartments
Dover Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sunday night at Woodcrest Apartments. The person robbed reported the incident to police on Monday, January 9th about 5 p.m. Police say that the victim went to the apartments Sunday night at around 10:43 p.m. and parked his vehicle in the parking lot of 892 Woodcrest Drive. Three people then went inside the person’s vehicle, and one of the individuals demanded he turn over property while showing him a handgun. He turned over an undisclosed amount of money, a payment card, and a cell phone. The three individuals were able to get away in an unknown direction. Police are still working to identify the robbers, and they are not releasing any description at this time.
delawarepublic.org
Dover congregations receive training on how to provide homeless services
For many Dover-area churches and other places of worship, the sharp rise in unsheltered homelessness statewide means more people knocking on their doors or calling their offices searching for food, shelter or gas money. The people answering those calls – an administrative assistant, for instance – are often the only...
Community Block Grant program needs applicants
In December 2022, Brandy Nauman, Director of Sussex County Community Development informed Milford City Council that her organization was seeking applicants for the 2023 Community Block Grant program. This program could award more than $2 million in funding to Kent and Sussex County for housing rehabilitation projects for low-income families. These projects range from sewer and water hookups, handicap ramps, ... Read More
billypenn.com
Councilmember David Oh planning to resign to run for Philly mayor as a Republican
Philadelphia Councilmember David Oh is preparing to resign his at-large seat and launch a long-expected run for mayor. The three-term legislator is planning to announce his candidacy in early February, he told Billy Penn. He would be the first Republican to enter the race, and the 11th declared mayoral candidate overall.
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Woodcrest Apartments Robbery Incident
Dover Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit arrested a Dover teen for his involvement in a robbery that occurred Sunday night at Woodcrest Apartments. Police took the 17-year-old into custody without incident and transported him to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned. The 17-year-old was released to his...
Chester County parents lose thousands on daughter’s cancelled wedding and donate venue to local non-profit
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Wedding venues often come with unbinding contracts, that lead to families losing thousands...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Firefighters Hurt After Floor Collapses During Delaware Townhome Fire
Four firefighters were injured after the floor of a townhome collapsed during a fire in New Castle County, Delaware, on Thursday. The flames broke out late in the morning along the 3200 block of Champion Drive near Doral Drive in the Fairway Falls Townhouse community in Wilmington. “Soon as I...
