Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Korean solar company to invest $2.5 billion in new facility in Georgia
Korean solar company Hanwha Qcells announced plans to invest $2.5 billion in building a large solar manufacturing plant in Georgia, The New York Times reports. The substantial investment boosts President Biden's efforts toward reducing America's dependence on China for solar panel supplies. "Today's Hanwha Qcells announcement to make the largest solar investment in US history is a big deal for Georgia's working families and the American economy," Biden said in a statement, per Bloomberg. "This investment is a direct result of my economic plan and the Inflation Reduction Act." Last August, Biden signed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, which included generous tax credit incentives...
PV Tech
Chinese companies commit US$13.7 billion for renewables in Philippines
Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
Industrial Distribution
Rolls-Royce's Massive Engine; Hypercar's Plastic Waste Fuel; Rocket Launch Scare | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 100
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
TechCrunch
US solar manufacturing gets boost with $2.5B Georgia deal
Today, Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced that it’ll spend $2.5 billion to build a new plant in Georgia and expand an existing one. The new plant will crank out 3.3 gigawatts of solar panels annually. That’s enough to supply nearly a fifth of current U.S. demand. Expansion at the other plant will add another 2 gigawatts of capacity. When completed, Qcells’ Georgia facilities will employ 2,500 people and will be capable of making 8.4 gigawatts of solar panels, cementing the Peach State’s status as a leader in solar manufacturing.
Medagadget.com
Global Process Analytical Technology market to Surpass Revenue of US$ 7,828.0 Million by 2030
Global Process Analytical Technology market was valued at US$ 2,638.9 in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 7,828.0 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/process-analytical-technology-market. The development of new,...
U.S. to lend ioneer $700 million for Nevada lithium mine
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will lend ioneer Ltd (INR.AX), up to $700 million to build its Rhyolite Ridge lithium mining project in Nevada, a major step forward in President Joe Biden's plan to develop a domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Japanese delegation to visit Canada to meet with battery, mining companies
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Japan will send a delegation to meet with Canadian battery and mining companies early this year, while Canada is planning a trade mission to Japan later in October, the leaders of both countries announced on Thursday after meeting in Ottawa.
electrek.co
The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming
Seoul-headquartered PV solar-cell manufacturing giant Qcells today announced it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia – the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the US to date. The $2.5 billion investment will expand Qcells’ solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia,...
electrek.co
Solid Power awarded millions from US Dept. of Energy to build solid-state batteries
Solid-State battery developer Solid Power continues to rally financial support to help scale its nickel- and cobalt-free cells for EVs. This week, the United States Department of Energy announced it is awarding over $5 million to help Solid Power continue developing its technology which could significantly help lower the price of EV batteries.
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
CoinTelegraph
‘Sustex - World Technology for Impact and Climate Action’: Shaping UAE’s sustainability future
The climate action revolution is well and truly upon us. The stakes are high for everyone involved, from governments to the industrial and private sectors. As a community, we are heading toward a global sustainability revolution supported by technological innovation and digital transformation. Our efforts to achieve net zero and decarbonization and to drive positive climate action will depend on the strategic implementation of emerging technologies such as blockchain and other new-age innovations.
PV Tech
Missing production forecasts may damage US solar industry’s reputation with investors
Off the back of a report stating that US solar assets are not meeting performance expectations across all segments, one of the authors has told PV Tech Premium that this risks damage to the industry’s reputation in the long term if, as a result, equity investors in PV projects do not see their return profiles being realised several years down the line.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Solid Power Gets DOE Funding For Battery R&D
Over the past couple of years, Ford has invested multiple times in Solid Power, a solid-state battery manufacturer. Many believe that solid-state batteries – which don’t use the liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion batteries, can be lighter, offer greater energy density, and provide more range at a lower cost – are critical to the future development of all-electric vehicles, even if the technology isn’t viable for automotive use yet. Now, Solid Power is set to receive additional funding for its endeavors from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of its $42 million dollar Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL) program.
New Effort Aims To Cut Large Funding Gap Between Underserved Entrepreneurs, Peers
Consider that Black entrepreneurs on average have $35,000 of capital to start a business. In comparison, white entrepreneurs have more than $100,000 of capital to do the same. Those were among new thought-provoking statistics mentioned last week by Donald R. Cravins Jr., the first Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development. He leads the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA). A part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the MBDA is the only federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs).
hstoday.us
SAIC Awarded $2.3 Billion Contract to Support FAA Programs
Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a prime position to continue services through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Systems Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. “SAIC supports the FAA’s mission to provide the safest and most efficient airspace through continuous improvements to...
