Over the past couple of years, Ford has invested multiple times in Solid Power, a solid-state battery manufacturer. Many believe that solid-state batteries – which don’t use the liquid electrolyte found in conventional lithium-ion batteries, can be lighter, offer greater energy density, and provide more range at a lower cost – are critical to the future development of all-electric vehicles, even if the technology isn’t viable for automotive use yet. Now, Solid Power is set to receive additional funding for its endeavors from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of its $42 million dollar Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL) program.

1 DAY AGO