cleveland19.com

Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX 28 Spokane

3 dead, 2 others shot at Cleveland home; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police say the shooting Friday evening appears to be an isolated domestic incident. Initial information from police indicated a man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed, and a man and a girl were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A police spokesperson says the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities haven’t shared the names of the victims or other specifics about the suspect.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
CLEVELAND, OH
YAHOO!

Investigators find $25K in meth, marijuana in car after crash in Lula

Jan. 11—A Gainesville man hospitalized after a crash now faces drug trafficking charges after more than $25,000 of meth and marijuana were found in his car, authorities said. Thomas Randall Broome, 37, was hospitalized after a wreck Jan. 2 on Latty Road in Lula. The Times has reached out...
LULA, GA
Cleveland.com

Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two counts of assault,...
CLEVELAND, OH

