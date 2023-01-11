Read full article on original website
Mack Court shooting: Victims identified; charges expected soon
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a 41-year-old Cleveland man is now being held in the Cuyahoga County jail and under investigation for the Friday shooting that killed three people and seriously injured two others at a home along Mack Court.
Cleveland prosecutor under fire after charging 2 officers for assault
Spiteful, petty and punitive. Three words hurled at Cleveland’s city prosecutor after charging two officers with assaulting people in handcuffs.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two...
FOX 28 Spokane
3 dead, 2 others shot at Cleveland home; suspect in custody
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police say the shooting Friday evening appears to be an isolated domestic incident. Initial information from police indicated a man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed, and a man and a girl were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A police spokesperson says the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities haven’t shared the names of the victims or other specifics about the suspect.
cleveland19.com
33-year-old man charged in the death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas charged a 33-year-old man in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. The Medina woman was missing from May 21, 2022 to May 25, 2022, when her body was discovered in a vacant Slavic Village home. According to the...
YAHOO!
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge of Jefferson and Falon Carew...
Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths
CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
Kenneth Banville indicted in connection with the death of Anastasia Hamilton
Thirty-three-year-old man, Kenneth Banville, was indicted on Friday night in relation to the death of 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
Man killed during shooting at Cleveland house party: Police
A 24-year-old man has died after a suspected homicide in Cleveland Friday.
2 police officers facing charges for allegedly assaulting handcuffed individuals
Warrants were filed on Thursday against two police officers with Cleveland's Gang Impact Unit for allegedly assaulting individuals who were handcuffed in separate incidents in 2021.
Lorain man gets 15 years in prison for giving victim fentanyl that caused fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A Lorain man will serve more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko on Wednesday sentenced Kevin L. Walker to 15 years behind bars. The 31-year-old had also admitted to possessing drugs.
YAHOO!
Investigators find $25K in meth, marijuana in car after crash in Lula
Jan. 11—A Gainesville man hospitalized after a crash now faces drug trafficking charges after more than $25,000 of meth and marijuana were found in his car, authorities said. Thomas Randall Broome, 37, was hospitalized after a wreck Jan. 2 on Latty Road in Lula. The Times has reached out...
cleveland19.com
Suspect punches owner of car he tried to steal in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who punched the owner of the car he was trying to steal is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect tried to steal the car outside China Town Restaurant at 3718 Pearl Rd. at 1:21...
Warrants issued for Cleveland officers accused of assaulting suspects; union responds
The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021.
Fresh charges brought against three suspects in two older Cleveland murder cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cleveland men have been charged with aggravated murder in a killing that occurred last spring, while a third man was accused in the slaying of a teenager in 2020. Roger Finklea, 45, and Frederick Judge, 19, were charged Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court with carrying...
Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two counts of assault,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man killed outside house party in Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 24-year-old man was killed Friday morning after being shot outside a house party in the Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Daquan Dix, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. outside...
