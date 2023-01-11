ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Lauri Markkanen scores 28 points, Jazz beat Magic 112-108

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer in the closing moments to power the Utah Jazz past the Orlando Magic, 112-108 on Friday night. Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points, scored the go-ahead layup, and rookie Walker Kessler made two...
ORLANDO, FL
WVNews

Denver 115, L.A. Clippers 103

DENVER (115) Gordon 6-8 3-5 17, Porter Jr. 9-17 2-2 22, Jordan 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 1-2 14, Murray 8-17 4-4 24, Cancar 1-3 2-2 5, Nnaji 3-5 3-5 9, B.Brown 2-7 4-5 9, Hyland 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 41-82 19-25 115.
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Warriors top Spurs 144-113 before NBA-record crowd of 68,323

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Browns meet with Eagles assistant Wilson for coordinator job

CLEVELAND (AP) — Since they'll be watching the NFL playoffs, the Browns used the opening day of postseason play to conduct an interview. Cleveland is meeting with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job on Saturday, taking advantage of the top-seeded Eagles having a first-round bye to speak with him.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Utah 112, Orlando 108

ORLANDO (108) Banchero 8-16 2-4 19, F.Wagner 10-20 1-3 26, Carter Jr. 7-13 3-5 19, Fultz 4-9 0-0 8, G.Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Bol 2-7 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 2-2 11, Ross 3-9 0-0 8, Bamba 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 1-4 2-2 5, Suggs 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-96 10-16 108.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116

PHOENIX (116) Craig 3-6 2-3 9, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Ayton 5-18 1-2 11, Bridges 9-14 3-3 24, Washington Jr. 3-11 2-2 8, Wainright 2-3 0-0 6, D.Lee 10-17 5-5 31, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Landale 1-3 0-0 3, Okogie 3-6 0-0 7, S.Lee 3-3 6-8 12. Totals 41-86 20-24 116.
PHOENIX, AZ
WVNews

Miami 111, Milwaukee 95

MILWAUKEE (95) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 14, Portis 4-10 6-6 15, Lopez 5-10 0-0 13, Allen 4-9 1-2 12, Holiday 5-14 1-4 12, Beauchamp 0-4 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 2-4 0-0 5, Ingles 2-5 0-0 5, Carter 4-9 0-0 10, Green 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 34-84 8-12 95.
WVNews

Sacramento 139, Houston 114

HOUSTON (114) Martin Jr. 1-6 3-6 6, Smith Jr. 11-20 3-3 27, Sengun 6-9 2-4 14, Gordon 3-7 2-5 9, Green 10-21 2-2 27, Eason 3-5 1-1 7, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Tate 2-6 2-2 6, Marjanovic 1-3 1-2 3, Christopher 2-6 0-0 5, Mathews 3-7 0-0 8, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-91 16-25 114.

Comments / 0

Community Policy