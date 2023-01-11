Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
76ers Rival Rumors: Bucks and Others Linked to Knicks Guard
Cam Reddish might get traded, but he could stay close to the 76ers.
Philadelphia 76ers rumors fans want to come true in 2023
Despite being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference last year, the Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise that
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Lakers work out centers Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins
The Los Angeles Lakers worked out free agent centers Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins on Friday, according to coach Darvin Ham.
Lauri Markkanen scores 28 points, Jazz beat Magic 112-108
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer in the closing moments to power the Utah Jazz past the Orlando Magic, 112-108 on Friday night. Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points, scored the go-ahead layup, and rookie Walker Kessler made two...
Denver 115, L.A. Clippers 103
DENVER (115) Gordon 6-8 3-5 17, Porter Jr. 9-17 2-2 22, Jordan 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 1-2 14, Murray 8-17 4-4 24, Cancar 1-3 2-2 5, Nnaji 3-5 3-5 9, B.Brown 2-7 4-5 9, Hyland 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 41-82 19-25 115.
Rams set to pick up QB Matthew Stafford's option bonus, guarantee 2024 salary: report
Despite ending this season on injured reserve, quarterback Matthew Stafford will return to the Rams, who plan to pick up his 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary.
Warriors top Spurs 144-113 before NBA-record crowd of 68,323
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
Browns meet with Eagles assistant Wilson for coordinator job
CLEVELAND (AP) — Since they'll be watching the NFL playoffs, the Browns used the opening day of postseason play to conduct an interview. Cleveland is meeting with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job on Saturday, taking advantage of the top-seeded Eagles having a first-round bye to speak with him.
Utah 112, Orlando 108
ORLANDO (108) Banchero 8-16 2-4 19, F.Wagner 10-20 1-3 26, Carter Jr. 7-13 3-5 19, Fultz 4-9 0-0 8, G.Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Bol 2-7 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 2-2 11, Ross 3-9 0-0 8, Bamba 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 1-4 2-2 5, Suggs 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-96 10-16 108.
Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116
PHOENIX (116) Craig 3-6 2-3 9, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Ayton 5-18 1-2 11, Bridges 9-14 3-3 24, Washington Jr. 3-11 2-2 8, Wainright 2-3 0-0 6, D.Lee 10-17 5-5 31, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Landale 1-3 0-0 3, Okogie 3-6 0-0 7, S.Lee 3-3 6-8 12. Totals 41-86 20-24 116.
Miami 111, Milwaukee 95
MILWAUKEE (95) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 14, Portis 4-10 6-6 15, Lopez 5-10 0-0 13, Allen 4-9 1-2 12, Holiday 5-14 1-4 12, Beauchamp 0-4 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 2-4 0-0 5, Ingles 2-5 0-0 5, Carter 4-9 0-0 10, Green 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 34-84 8-12 95.
Report: Three Main Candidates Emerge for Broncos’ HC Job
Denver is reportedly going after some big names.
Texans Rack Up Obscene Bill at Rookie Dinner
It was an expensive night for rookie guard Kenyon Green.
Sacramento 139, Houston 114
HOUSTON (114) Martin Jr. 1-6 3-6 6, Smith Jr. 11-20 3-3 27, Sengun 6-9 2-4 14, Gordon 3-7 2-5 9, Green 10-21 2-2 27, Eason 3-5 1-1 7, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Tate 2-6 2-2 6, Marjanovic 1-3 1-2 3, Christopher 2-6 0-0 5, Mathews 3-7 0-0 8, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-91 16-25 114.
