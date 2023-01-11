ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WVNews

Warriors top Spurs 144-113 before NBA-record crowd of 68,323

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Hamlin visits Bills for 1st time since cleared to go home

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WVNews

NC State 83, Miami 81, OT

MIAMI (14-3) Omier 6-9 1-1 13, Miller 4-7 4-5 13, Pack 3-10 0-0 8, Poplar 1-3 0-0 2, Wong 7-9 9-10 25, Joseph 4-5 2-3 11, Beverly 1-4 1-2 3, Walker 3-4 0-1 6. Totals 29-51 17-22 81.
RALEIGH, NC

