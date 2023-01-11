ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

TheDailyBeast

Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says

When police on Friday arrested quadruple murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger, his post-graduate-level studies in criminology quickly became a subject of intense focus.But while one ex-cop and criminology professor who writes textbooks on how to conduct criminal investigations says it’s not inconceivable a student could use that knowledge for the wrong reasons, it’s also exceedingly rare.“Someone asked, ‘Are you worried about making better criminals?’” Prof. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who now teaches at New York City’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told The Daily Beast. “It’s always a concern, you always have that in the back...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed

A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Blood-stained mattresses removed from home where Idaho students were slain

Law enforcement officers were seen Friday removing two mattresses that appeared to be stained with blood from the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death. The removal of the mattresses came about a month after investigators were last seen hauling items from the off-campus home that was the scene of the horrific quadruple homicide on Nov. 13. During Friday’s operation, the mattresses, a box, a bed frame and other furniture were taken out and loaded into pickup trucks. Large, dark stains that resembled pools of dried blood were visible on the mattresses that were covered by...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders victim’s father reveals what he did when he learned of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest

The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen has revealed that he just “broke down and cried” when he learned that his daughter’s accused killer had been taken into custody by police.Ben Mogen had been clinging onto hope that the murderer who violently stabbed his daughter to death alongside her friends Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin would be brought to justice.Finally, seven weeks on from the 13 November slayings, an investigator broke the news to him that a suspect – Bryan Kohberger – had finally been arrested and charged with their murders.Mr Mogen spoke...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger’s offhand comments about Idaho student murders revealed

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger made an offhand comment about the murders of the four University of Idaho students as he was extradited from Pennsylvania to Moscow to face charges in their killings, it has been revealed.A law enforcement source told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student made small talk about the case to officers, saying that it was “sad what happened” to Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that,” said the source, who was involved in the...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Video Shows Idaho Murder Suspect Being Pulled Over on Cross-Country Drive in White Hyundai Elantra

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was pulled over twice in one day while on his way to Pennsylvania on Dec. 15 The suspect in the University of Idaho murders was pulled over twice in one day while on a cross-country roadtrip from Washington to his home state of Pennsylvania in mid-December. Body camera footage released this week shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, and a passenger being stopped in Hancock County, Indiana, on Dec. 15 for following a vehicle too closely. Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra and was released with a verbal warning. Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID
hotnewhiphop.com

Idaho University Slayings: New Video Raises Suspicion Around Man Named “Adam”

Other videos captured around the time and location of the crime seemingly include screaming in the background. Just over a month ago, a tragedy unlike any other struck the community of Moscow, Idaho. At the time, four students were victims of a stabbing in their off-campus residence. Unfortunately for the loved ones of the deceased, as well as concerned locals, the brutal murders remain unsolved. However, on Sunday (December 18), TMZ came through with some updates on the investigation.
MOSCOW, ID

