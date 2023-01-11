Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement
Sean McVay has not decided if he will return to the Los Angeles Rams as head coach next season or not. However, he is serious about considering his future, and the Rams would be doing themselves a disservice if they did not give any thought to what they might do if McVay does walk. According... The post Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Vance Joseph Set to Interview With Cardinals Next Week
The Arizona Cardinals are slowly piecing their head coach search together, and have scheduled their first in-person interview for the open position with Vance Joseph.
NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs
Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt
When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
NBC Sports
Metcalf’s confident reaction to facing 49ers for third time
Games played between the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks hardly ever disappoint, and their upcoming matchup has an extra layer added to an already-intense rivalry. The teams will meet for the third time this 2022 NFL season when they go head-to-head in the NFC Wild Card Game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco won both of the previous contests, but Seattle’s star wide receiver DK Metcalf recognized the difficulties of beating a team three times.
Al Michaels Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts on Thursday Night Football
Amazon Prime broke into the NFL broadcasting space in a big way this season. Not only did the streaming platform nab the rights to the league's weekly Thursday Night Football broadcasts, it hired two star commentators in Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit to call the games. Still, the final ...
NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news
It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Purdy taking 49ers star Warner's playoff advice to heart
SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner gave Brock Purdy valuable advice as the 49ers rookie quarterback heads into uncharted territory -- preparing for his first NFL playoff appearance. The team captain and “quarterback” of the defense spoke to the team Tuesday. Much of what he said resonated with Purdy as the rookie prepares to lead his team towards its ultimate goal -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to play in Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency
Tom Brady’s plans for the 2023 season are unclear, but a new report indicates that there is already a preliminary list of teams to watch if the quarterback does decide to play and test free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Brady would at least consider returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, partly... The post Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
NBC Sports
NFL playoff predictions roundup: How experts view 49ers' chances
The 49ers' playoff journey officially begins Saturday when they host the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium to launch Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco has had no shortage of deep playoff runs over the last decade-plus, but coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area for the first time since 1994. It's in the hands of Shanahan, a top-ranked defense and quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who is undefeated as a starter.
NBC Sports
How CMC, 49ers are preparing for Seahawks in wild-card game
Christian McCaffrey got a first-hand look at how the 49ers prepare for the NFL playoffs this week, ahead of their NFC Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. McCaffrey has one playoff game under his belt with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, losing to...
Lane Johnson Returning For "Chance to Be Something Special"
The All-Pro clarified his injury and the need for surgery after the season but wants to keep playing because he believes this team has a chance to win it all
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL wild-card 2023 picks
It’s wild-card weekend. Actually, the league would prefer that we call it “super wild-card weekend.” Which is something I won’t do, largely because they want me to do it. I also don’t want to call it wild-card weekend either, because it’s not. It used to be,...
Brandon Staley Catching Heat Over Mike Williams Injury Update
The Chargers coach already came under fire for leaving his starters in during the season finale, despite having no chance to improve the team’s playoff seeding.
NBC Sports
Broncos deny Falcons’ request to interview Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator
The Broncos are blocking defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from interviewing with the Falcons for the same job. Hours after news broke that the Falcons wanted to interview Evero, the Denver Post reported that the Broncos won’t let him. Evero is under contract with the Broncos for the 2023 season,...
