Hidalgo County, TX

Murder suspect snuck in bottle of urine for drug test, officials say

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A San Juan man who is on trial for murder has now been arrested for concealing a plastic bottle with urine to use during a drug test, county records indicate.

Omar Perez Garcia was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of false drug test, falsification device, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral states that an officer was dispatched to the Hidalgo County Adult Probation Office in response to a false drug test in which Garcia met with a probation officer. The probation officer had requested Garcia perform a random drug test, the document indicated.

Police: Man who asked teen for sex found hiding naked under house

The officer accompanied Garcia to the urinalysis room, where he saw Garcia using a clear plastic bottle with urine that he had concealed near his crotch, the document stated.

“[The probation officer] will testify that he Omar admitted to using a clear plastic bottle with liquid content to falsify the drug test,” the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Garcia admitted to faking the drug test due to having smoked marijuana.

CCSO: Man repeatedly hit woman who was holding 1-year-old

Garcia is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Jonathan Alcala, according to his indictment.

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that Pharr police found Alcala on the 800 block of W. Coyote Trail. Police also arrested Peter Isiah Uvalle and Santiago Alonzo Aguirre on a charge of murder in connection to Alcala’s death.

An order of commitment signed Jan. 9 stated that Garcia is now being held without bond.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

