Buffalo, NY

Hyde, Crowder return to practice; Tua declared out

By Sal Capaccio
 3 days ago

Orchard Park, NY (WGR550) - Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde returned to the practice field on Wednesday almost four months after injuring his neck and being placed on Injured Reserve.

Hyde was injured during the team’s Week 2 Monday Night Football contest at home against the Tennessee Titans.

In addition to Hyde, wide receiver Jamison Crowder also returned to practice.  Crowder is also currently Injured Reserve after suffering an ankle injury back on October 2 in Baltimore.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced the news about both players at his weekly media availability on Wednesday prior to the team practicing just outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

Both players will remain on Injured Reserve and now have 21 days to be activated to the 53-man roster. McDermott also said that neither will play in Sunday’s Wild Card Playoff Game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

That news came just about 30 minutes after it was announced by Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel that Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailo is already declared out for the game and the team is preparing Skylar Thompson to start under center against the Bills.

Tagovailo suffered at least his second concussion of the season back on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers and hasn't played since.

McDaniel has not ruled out normal backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and said he will still prepare to play. Bridgewater dislocated his pinky finger just over two weeks ago in a loss to the New England Patriots.

