Well as much as that sucks he brought it on himself he was absolutely awful this year take some accountability Mac instead of blaming us Patriot fans
well us new England fans are ruthless. so when you continously screw up be sure we're gonna let you have. The biggest mistake was putting you back in after your injury and taken zappy out when he was winning, the season was over the moment mac got put back in instead of zappy. zappy starts next season
well first of all you suck your suppose to be this big time college QB but all you done was lose screwed us in the Super Bowl Idk why you came to New England zappe will always be better than you and second your a mid card and you should retire
Related
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
How much money did Tom Brady lose in FTX collapse? Crypto fumble cost QB an insane amount: reports
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Breaking: New England Patriots Announce Significant Staff Changes
Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Reportedly Died By Suicide
Patriots in contract talks with Jerod Mayo to keep coach ‘with the team long-term’
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
Patriots look to extend Mayo, seeking offensive coordinator
Patriots, Jerod Mayo Extension: Bill Belichick's Successor?
Breaking: NFL Announces Location For Potential Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game
New England Patriots Set to Play Game in Germany Next Season
Q97.9
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 93