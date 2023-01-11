Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Central Texas first responders facing ongoing staffing challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still having negative impacts on staffing shortages. Essential workers like police officers and healthcare workers continue to feel the pinch. CBS Austin spoke to the Texas Nurses Association and Austin Police Department. Both are working to fill...
CBS Austin
K-12 advocates eye big state budget surplus as AISD recapture estimated at $845.9M
AUSTIN, Texas — The state budget is bill number one in the Texas Legislature, and this session, lawmakers have a big surplus. That means lots of hands out for more money, including k-through-12 education. The Education Week Research Center gives Texas a D+ in school finance. “A D+ you...
CBS Austin
COVID-19 upended Texas schools' finances. Now they're calling for a new funding system.
"COVID-19 upended Texas schools’ finances. Now they’re calling for a new funding system." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. During a triumphant 2019...
CBS Austin
There are now fewer options to get a COVID-19 test in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — After Friday there will be fewer options to get a no-cost COVID-19 test in Austin. Nomi Health is closing its mobile health unit at the Toney Burger Activity Center in Southwest Austin. Last January people lined up in their cars to get no-cost COVID testing at...
CBS Austin
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
CBS Austin
Tesla plans for $700+ million expansion at Travis County Gigafactory
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is accelerating into the new year by investing another $700 million in Austin. The company revealed its plans for new facilities at 1 Tesla Road in documents filed with the state this month. The plans show that construction could begin later in January. The documents...
CBS Austin
Justice group plans unusual response to support family of man killed by Austin Police
A local civil rights group is talking of taking its own action to keep the streets safe from police officers. The announcement follows a Travis County grand jury declining to indict two local officers in a police shooting. The grand jury recently decided against taking action against two Austin Police...
CBS Austin
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson lays out his vision for the city's progression
AUSTIN, Texas — After being sworn in last week, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson is detailing how he plans to move the city forward. From campaigning to taking the oath for a third time, Mayor Watson says Austin has evolved tremendously in terms of growth since his last term in office.
CBS Austin
Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill named Manor ISD Interim Superintendent
On Monday, the Manor Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill to serve as interim superintendent. The previous superintendent, Dr. Andre Spencer, left the district at the end of 2022 to be closer to his family. According to a press release from the district,...
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! in need of maternity dog fosters
AUSTIN, Texas — Three soon-to-be mother dogs at Austin Pets Alive! are in need of fosters so they can have their babies in a safe, loving home. Fosters need to be able to keep the mother and her puppies for at least 8 weeks after birth, ideally until adoption. APA! also asks that fosters provide a quiet, safe space separate from resident pets.
CBS Austin
Knocking Out Depression: One man's mission to master mental health with martial arts
AUSTIN, Texas — It's the new year, a time when many of us make resolutions to lose weight, save money, and maybe travel. For many, mental health is still top of mind. Tim Manthey says the key to coping for you could be martial arts. He's making a difference with Sack Life, knocking out depression blow by blow.
CBS Austin
Following apparent road rage killing, experts talk about preventing aggressive driving
AUSTIN, Texas — The apparent road rage killing of a young mother of two in Southeast Austin is raising the question of how dangerous the issue of road rage here is. Elizabeth Lopez, 22, was found dead in her car last Friday night in what Austin Police are calling a road rage shooting.
CBS Austin
Looking to read more books in 2023? Austin Public Library is here to help!
For Austinites wanting to read more this year or bibliophiles ready to dive into new books listen up. Today, we enlisted Maddy Newquist from Austin Central Library to share some of the top titles people checked out last year and shared a curated list of for young readers and digital books.
CBS Austin
WCRAS holding adoption event in celebration of dog run over in 2019, later adopted
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is holding an adoption event this weekend to celebrate Champ, a bull terrier that was run over in 2019 and later adopted. From Friday until Monday, all adult dogs and cats will be available for adoption for only $3. Adoption...
CBS Austin
Person injured after car crashes into ditch in S Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after their car crashed and rolled into a ditch in south Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of Elm Grove Road and Williamson Road around 3:22 p.m. That's near Mustang Ridge.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
CBS Austin
Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
CBS Austin
One injured after 'medical' call near Downtown Austin
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 'medical' call near the Travis County Jail Thursday morning. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. close to the downtown area at the intersection of West 10th Street and Nueces Street, right next to the Criminal Justice Center.
CBS Austin
APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin
Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
