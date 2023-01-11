ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Central Texas first responders facing ongoing staffing challenges

AUSTIN, Texas — Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still having negative impacts on staffing shortages. Essential workers like police officers and healthcare workers continue to feel the pinch. CBS Austin spoke to the Texas Nurses Association and Austin Police Department. Both are working to fill...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

There are now fewer options to get a COVID-19 test in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — After Friday there will be fewer options to get a no-cost COVID-19 test in Austin. Nomi Health is closing its mobile health unit at the Toney Burger Activity Center in Southwest Austin. Last January people lined up in their cars to get no-cost COVID testing at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tesla plans for $700+ million expansion at Travis County Gigafactory

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is accelerating into the new year by investing another $700 million in Austin. The company revealed its plans for new facilities at 1 Tesla Road in documents filed with the state this month. The plans show that construction could begin later in January. The documents...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill named Manor ISD Interim Superintendent

On Monday, the Manor Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Tamey Williams-Hill to serve as interim superintendent. The previous superintendent, Dr. Andre Spencer, left the district at the end of 2022 to be closer to his family. According to a press release from the district,...
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Pets Alive! in need of maternity dog fosters

AUSTIN, Texas — Three soon-to-be mother dogs at Austin Pets Alive! are in need of fosters so they can have their babies in a safe, loving home. Fosters need to be able to keep the mother and her puppies for at least 8 weeks after birth, ideally until adoption. APA! also asks that fosters provide a quiet, safe space separate from resident pets.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Person injured after car crashes into ditch in S Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after their car crashed and rolled into a ditch in south Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of Elm Grove Road and Williamson Road around 3:22 p.m. That's near Mustang Ridge.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

One injured after 'medical' call near Downtown Austin

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a 'medical' call near the Travis County Jail Thursday morning. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. close to the downtown area at the intersection of West 10th Street and Nueces Street, right next to the Criminal Justice Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin

Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
AUSTIN, TX

