communityadvocate.com
William W. Rawstron, 87, of Northborough
– William (Bill) W. Rawstron, age 87, of Northborough, MA, passed away on January 10, 2023, in his home following a brief illness. Bill was born on July 6, 1936 in Boston, MA, the only son of Alice (Stoddard) and Stanley Rawstron of Needham, MA. He was the loving husband of Ann W. Rawstron until her passing in 2019, a marriage spanning 63 years, and the father of eight children, fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
communityadvocate.com
John O’Loughlin III, 50, of Hudson
– John “Johnny O” Joseph O’Loughlin III, 50, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. John fought (like the strong Irishman & Viking he was) a 2year courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his loving parents John Joseph O’Loughlin and Jo Ann Jacobs O’Loughlin.
communityadvocate.com
Dora Naves, 99, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Dora Anastas (Stephens) Naves, 99, longtime resident of Marlborough, MA died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Joseph Naves and two daughters, Jennifer Jeanne Naves and Paulette Edith Naves. Dora was born in...
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Daigneault’s opens Harvard store, Hudson native travels home from Marshall Islands
HUDSON – Daigneault’s Liquor Store, established in 1919 as a neighborhood market at 66 Broad Street, has expanded to its fourth store. Owners Chris and Al Green opened Daigneault’s Liquors at 28 Ayer Road, Harvard, in November. In recent years they have opened Daigneault’s Liquors in Berlin and Bolton. Chris said that original owners were Levi and Leo Daigneault, and when Chris’ father, Al Daigneault, returned from Army duty in Korea in 1955, he obtained the store’s first beer and wine permit.
communityadvocate.com
Mary E. Hellen, 103, of Hudson
– Mrs. Mary E. Hellen of Hudson, Ma. passed away peacefully Tuesday night January 10th, surrounded by loved ones at her home. Mary, 103 years old, was born in Marlborough to Frank & Mary (Collins) Flaherty on June 18th, 1919. She was educated in Marlborough schools, and after graduating, decided to enter the work force at the Dennison Manufacturing Co. She later moved on to work for Victory Plastics where she met, fell in love with, and eventually married her husband John F. Hellen Jr. of Hudson. Shortly after their marriage they decided to settle down in Hudson and begin a family of their own. Mary is survived by her son John F. Hellen III. & his wife Kate of Norway, ME. Her Daughter Mary C. Armour & her husband Richard of Hudson, two Grandsons; Jamie Hellen & his wife Desiree of Southborough, Matthew Armour & his wife Ashley, & her Great-Granddaughter Penelope of Marlborough, and many nieces and nephews as well. Mary is also pre-deceased by her husband John as well as her son James P. Hellen & his wife Kathleen (Hellen) Campbell of Hudson.
communityadvocate.com
Michelle L. McMahon, 51, of Marlborough
– Michelle L. McMahon 51 of Marlborough died on January 6, 2023, at Oxford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Haverhill, MA. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Michael J. Notartomaso and Marion G. (Davis) Notartomaso. Michelle worked as a Baker for several local companies. Michelle is...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine
WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Rider was arrested and indicted in April 2021. ...
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth O’Leary, 79, formerly of Marlborough
– Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Cummins) O’Leary 79 of W. Boylston and formerly of Marlborough died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northborough surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late James A. and Marie...
Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’
The Boston accent can strike when one least expects it. But for Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for Springfield-based news station WWLP, a “dropped ‘R’” during a news report came with a nod of approval from one of New England’s top public officials.
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe: 'Absolutely' no signs 'of a tragedy' before disappearance, friend says
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's friend is shedding light on the last time he saw her, only hours before she disappeared, on New Year's Eve.
Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports
"Things started to get really strange with the Walshes," longtime friend Mandi Silva said In the months leading up to her disappearance, close friends of missing Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe say she was in a hurry to get rid of several assets. In an interview with WRC-TV, longtime friends Mike and Mandi Silva revealed Ana, 39, recently sold a car and the Revere, Mass., apartment they rented from her for the past four years. They say the apartment buyer paid in cash just days before she...
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WCVB
Anyone who grew up in Boston can relate to this TV reporter's hilarious outtake
BOSTON — On television, reporters are generally expected to speak without a regional accent but when you grew up in the Boston area and you're working in the city, sometimes it just slips out. It happened to Ellen Flemming, a political reporter for WWLP and former team member for...
WMUR.com
Baby, 2 parents injured in shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A baby and two adults are recovering from a shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts. According to police, officers were sent to the area of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system. Worcester...
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
