Eatontown, NJ

thesandpaper.net

New Year, New Leash on Life for Hoarded Animals

As animal cruelty and child endangerment charges begin to be heard in Superior Court this week, hoarded dogs and cats from a Brick Township home have become available for adoption at Ocean County shelters after examination and care, to tremendous response. “People have been coming from quite a ways away...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Stolen exotic baby parrot returned to Burlington County store

DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –  An exotic baby parrot swiped from a Burlington County pet store is safe Thursday night and a suspect has been arrested.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran Township posted this new photo of the pineapple green-cheek conure.They say the bird is doing well and getting extra care.According to the store, another pet store recognized the suspect on surveillance video.They contacted police, who recovered the bird."Thankfully, Delran Police Department, the detective that we were working gave us a call and said they got the guy," store owner Zac Marcus said.Thirty-nine-year-old Manuel Roble of Penns Grove, Salem County,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit

Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

