New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
The Suspect of Murdering and Stabbing the ex-NYPD officer has been arrestedNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
The Debacle That Has Become Grocery Shopping in New YorkThe Veracity Report - New York EditionNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Family adopts NJ puppy that was abandoned at airport 1,000 miles from home
Here’s a story that’ll be sure put a smile on your face. You might have seen the recent story about a New Jersey owner that was accused of tying their puppy up outside an airport 1,000 miles from home and left there as he flew back to the East Coast.
Dog rescued after being left outside N.J. home in freezing cold for 3 days
Two New Jersey residents are facing animal cruelty charges after they allegedly left their dog outside in the freezing cold for three days near Christmas, officials said. The Neptune Township pair vacated their home when their pipes froze, but left their 10-year-old Rottweiler on a short chain near a concrete area of the backyard, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.
thesandpaper.net
New Year, New Leash on Life for Hoarded Animals
As animal cruelty and child endangerment charges begin to be heard in Superior Court this week, hoarded dogs and cats from a Brick Township home have become available for adoption at Ocean County shelters after examination and care, to tremendous response. “People have been coming from quite a ways away...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
Stolen exotic baby parrot returned to Burlington County store
DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An exotic baby parrot swiped from a Burlington County pet store is safe Thursday night and a suspect has been arrested.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran Township posted this new photo of the pineapple green-cheek conure.They say the bird is doing well and getting extra care.According to the store, another pet store recognized the suspect on surveillance video.They contacted police, who recovered the bird."Thankfully, Delran Police Department, the detective that we were working gave us a call and said they got the guy," store owner Zac Marcus said.Thirty-nine-year-old Manuel Roble of Penns Grove, Salem County,...
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NJ has the only nonprofit kids winter activity center in the U.S.
The National Winter Activity Center in Vernon is also home to a nonprofit called Winter4kids, the only such organization in the country. The center offers a range of winter activities for of all ages and skill levels as well as mentoring and winter learning experiences for school-age kids. One of...
3-year-old Beaten to Death: NJ Mom Says She Lied For Boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
These Popular New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Are Sadly Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister stores are not immune to this economy and customers' shopping habits shifting more and more to online purchasing. There are talks that Bed Bath & Beyond is close to filing for bankruptcy protection. Amid that speculation, the company has announced the locations that...
National Experts Name Iconic New Jersey Boardwalk Best for Kids
One of the great things about living in New Jersey is the many beaches and boardwalks that we can enjoy. Each is different and has its own personality. Personally, I put our boardwalks in different categories. For example, when I think of family fun, I immediately think of Jenkinson's in...
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
Pass the Cream Cheese! Best Bagel Places in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You
Bagels are so popular here in New Jersey and you know we have the best bagels in the world. How do you like your bagel, from the toppings to the different types of bagels from the French toast bagel and the everything bagel, the cream cheese, yum. Cream cheese is the most popular and vegetable cream cheese, is the second most popular.
Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit
Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
Seven camp fairs are scheduled throughout New Jersey over the next several weeks. It's like a wedding expo. But instead of bridezillas looking for the best photographer and DJ, families look for the perfect summer fit for their kids. The events are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their...
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Police: 2 men wanted for stealing baby parrot from South Jersey pet store
Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are looking for two men who stole a baby parrot from a pet store. It was taken from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic store on Route 130 in Delran Township.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects
Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
