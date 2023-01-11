Jasper, Tenn. – After input from some residents and further discussion among the Board, the Jasper Board of Mayor and Aldermen decided to hold off on taking the final vote on an ordinance aimed at shoring up minimum requirements for truck stops and overnight truck parking. Though the ordinance’s goals seem to retain the Board’s support, further detail was sought in the ordinance’s language. Town Attorney Mark Raines reminded the Town’s monthly meeting attendees what brought the proposal about. “What this ordinance does is to regulate truck stops or overnight truck parking. There was a company that came before the Jasper Planning Commission inquiring about such restrictions. When it was realized that the Town didn’t have any regulations governing such establishments, it was thought that we might need to get some. So, the Planning Commission put together the ordinance. Basically it says there are certain basic requirements that any truck parking area is going to have to have, a hard surface, something to keep the dust down, there’s some concern about the noise, trying to keep it where it’s not just a big sound like a diesel engine running all over this place, mandated to have certain sanitary facilities connected to the Town’s sewer, and, there was a size restriction put in place. It has to be over 10 acres,” Raines said. There were questions brought up by the audience about the standards of the asphalt or paving in case such facilities were to be located on freshwater springs or other environmental considerations. This and a few other issues not explicitly covered in the ordinance finally convinced Mayor Jason Turner to motion to table the measure for more research to be completed. The Board agreed unanimously.

JASPER, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO