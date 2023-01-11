Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Grant Applications Opening Soon for United Way of Greater Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s grant application process is opening soon. You can start applying January 23rd. Any 501(c)3 across the 6-county region is eligible. The six counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie and Marion counties in Tennessee, and Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties in Northwest...
WDEF
Qcells Expands in Northwest Georgia
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – Qcells, one of the largest and most recognized renewable energy solution providers, is expanding its operations in Georgia once again. Cartersville will get its first facility, while Dalton is adding its third. These expansions will create more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia, and...
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
WDEF
Locals, travelers respond to grounded flights
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If your flight was either severely delayed or outright canceled this morning, you’re not alone. CBS News reports that an “overnight outage at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed thousands of flights this morning.”. This morning at the Chattanooga Airport, nearly half a dozen flights...
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana
These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
mcnewstn.com
Jasper pumps the brakes on “truck parking” regulations ordinance
Jasper, Tenn. – After input from some residents and further discussion among the Board, the Jasper Board of Mayor and Aldermen decided to hold off on taking the final vote on an ordinance aimed at shoring up minimum requirements for truck stops and overnight truck parking. Though the ordinance’s goals seem to retain the Board’s support, further detail was sought in the ordinance’s language. Town Attorney Mark Raines reminded the Town’s monthly meeting attendees what brought the proposal about. “What this ordinance does is to regulate truck stops or overnight truck parking. There was a company that came before the Jasper Planning Commission inquiring about such restrictions. When it was realized that the Town didn’t have any regulations governing such establishments, it was thought that we might need to get some. So, the Planning Commission put together the ordinance. Basically it says there are certain basic requirements that any truck parking area is going to have to have, a hard surface, something to keep the dust down, there’s some concern about the noise, trying to keep it where it’s not just a big sound like a diesel engine running all over this place, mandated to have certain sanitary facilities connected to the Town’s sewer, and, there was a size restriction put in place. It has to be over 10 acres,” Raines said. There were questions brought up by the audience about the standards of the asphalt or paving in case such facilities were to be located on freshwater springs or other environmental considerations. This and a few other issues not explicitly covered in the ordinance finally convinced Mayor Jason Turner to motion to table the measure for more research to be completed. The Board agreed unanimously.
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
WDEF
UTC and Chattanooga State Create Applied Leadership Program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Adults looking to return to school have a new option here in Chattanooga. UTC and Chattanooga State have signed an articulation agreement to streamline a Bachelor of Applied Science in the Applied Leadership discipline. This will allow any adult learners with previous work, military, or college experience...
wvlt.tv
Residents left with few options after city purchases embattled Crossville motel
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 27, 2022, the Village Inn in Crossville was deemed uninhabitable and residents were told to collect their belongings and leave by 8 p.m. The next day, residents were allowed back into their homes after city officials said a ‘clerical error’ voided the action.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
WDEF
Walker County Man Confirmed Dead after Thursday’s Storms
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A local man has been confirmed dead following Thursday’s storms. Officials stated that an employee of the Georgia Department of Transportation was killed in the line of duty. Officials confirmed on Friday that GDOT employee, Sean Kornacki, was killed while helping clear the...
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
WDEF
Local terminal diagnosis support group created
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A new support group is starting up later this January to help those who have recently received a terminal diagnosis. The group is being started by Welcome Home of Chattanooga and is an extension of its education series “Demystifying Death.”. Attendees will be offered a...
Comments / 0