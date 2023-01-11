Read full article on original website
Related
Pasco murder suspect released from Franklin County Jail on written promise
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The murder suspect in the Breanna Gooldy case has been released from jail. It’s been more than two months since the youngest of the Gooldy sisters, 24-year-old Breanna, died. She was found November 6, 2022, outside after a frigid night in Pasco. She was wrapped in just a few wet blankets and a wet shirt. The man...
5 people charged after 7 stolen cars and $100K artifact collection seized in Tri-Cities
Investigators said they also found meth and “counterfeit oxycodone pills” suspected of containing fentanyl.
Watch police dash-cam video when 14-year-old suspect rams Kennewick patrol car
The Range Rover had been stolen in Kennewick two days earlier.
Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland
When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues
PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
Woman faces arson charge after Milton-Freewater barn fire
UMATILLA CO., Wash. – A woman was arrested at the scene of a barn fire in Umatilla County Wednesday night. Leeann Pratt, 40, is charged with arson and violation of parole, according to a jail arrest report. Authorities said it happened on the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater just before 9 p.m. Officers with the Milton-Freewater Police...
610KONA
OR Woman Jailed for Using Propane Torch to Set Barn on Fire
Umatilla County Deputies say witnesses provided statements to help incriminate the suspect. Umatilla County Deputies are reporting a woman is in the Umatilla County Jail following a bizarre incident from Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a farm area at 1571 N Elizabeth St, in MIlton-Freewater about a barn that was...
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
610KONA
Kennewick Porch Pirate Steals Girl’s College Textbooks [VIDEO]
Kennewick Police are seeking leads to ID this porch pirate. Man steals package from porch, turns out its college textbooks. On Wednesday, January 11th. around 5:15 PM, Kennewick Police said this man stole a package off the porch of a residence. KPD and the homeowner have provided a portion of...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
610KONA
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Pratts are jailed
MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
7 Tri-Cities teens are charged with murder. Why are some in adult court and others not?
A teen who is 13 or 14 can only face adult charges for 2 crimes.
yaktrinews.com
Pasco man charged with murder in the death of Breanna Gooldy
PASCO, Wash. — Months after she was found unresponsive and later died, charges have been officially filed in the death of Breanna Gooldy. Joe Garza, 56, of Pasco, is charged with 2nd degree murder. Authorities said Garza watched Gooldy die after he left her outside in wet clothing in near freezing temperatures for several hours.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition
HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
FOX 11 and 41
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
Comments / 0