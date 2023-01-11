ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland

When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues

PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
PASCO, WA
610KONA

OR Woman Jailed for Using Propane Torch to Set Barn on Fire

Umatilla County Deputies say witnesses provided statements to help incriminate the suspect. Umatilla County Deputies are reporting a woman is in the Umatilla County Jail following a bizarre incident from Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a farm area at 1571 N Elizabeth St, in MIlton-Freewater about a barn that was...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Investigation into Richland crash near river continues

RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Kennewick Porch Pirate Steals Girl’s College Textbooks [VIDEO]

Kennewick Police are seeking leads to ID this porch pirate. Man steals package from porch, turns out its college textbooks. On Wednesday, January 11th. around 5:15 PM, Kennewick Police said this man stole a package off the porch of a residence. KPD and the homeowner have provided a portion of...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
610KONA

15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM

Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Pratts are jailed

MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
yaktrinews.com

Pasco man charged with murder in the death of Breanna Gooldy

PASCO, Wash. — Months after she was found unresponsive and later died, charges have been officially filed in the death of Breanna Gooldy. Joe Garza, 56, of Pasco, is charged with 2nd degree murder. Authorities said Garza watched Gooldy die after he left her outside in wet clothing in near freezing temperatures for several hours.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition

HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
HERMISTON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy