Yardbarker
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports
Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners. One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The...
Former All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder ‘makes sense’ for Yankees
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are shopping for an outfielder, after watching Andrew Benintendi bolt for a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. And it’s no secret general manager Brian Cashman has been linked to Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who’s requested a trade.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
KTLO
Cardinals reach agreements with 7 players
ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 13, 2023 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that they have reached agreements on one-year contracts for the upcoming 2023 season with pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Jordan Montgomery; infielder Tommy Edman; catcher Andrew Knizner; and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, avoiding salary arbitration. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Who will go off the Cubs’ 40-man roster to make room for Eric Hosmer?
It’s been known, or at least reported publicly, that the Cubs have signed first baseman Eric Hosmer as a free agent. Since Hosmer was granted his unconditional release by the Red Sox December 22, the Cubs will pay him only the minimum salary of $720,000, with the rest of the $13 million he’s owed this year paid by the Padres, who signed him to an eight-year, $144 million deal before the 2018 season.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
For Cubs Manager Ross 'It's Go Time'
The Chicago Cubs got much better this winter, on paper at least, and according to manager David Ross, it's time to roll!
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox made a depth move by signing a former New York Yankees outfielder who provided a boost for his new rivals during the 2021 season. While middle infield depth and starting pitching remain the priorities, Boston could use a boost in the outfield, and has identified a potential candidate to do so.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
NBC Sports
Phillies sign utilityman with plate selection to minor-league deal
In need of a bit more infield depth after Nick Maton was traded to Detroit as part of the deal for reliever Gregory Soto, the Phillies signed former Oakland Athletic Vimael Machin to a minor-league deal. It's Machin's "second stint" with the Phillies, though the first lasted less than a...
Cubs Convention kicks off at Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel
CHICGAO (CBS)-- Chicago's Cubs convention kicked off Friday night. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek took us inside the event at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel. Dedicated Cubs fans have been waiting in line for hours to meet they favorite players. "There's so much excitement and energy, you can't sleep anyway," a fan told CBS 2. "You might as well be our here hanging out with a bunch of friends."It's your chance to meet players, coaches and alumni. Plus see bats, jerseys, baseballs and trophies from the archive collection. You don't want to miss the chance to see the 2016 World Series trophy up...
NBC Sports
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa
Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
Cubs Avoid Arbitration with Players on Day 1 of Cubs Convention
The Cubs are avoiding arbitration with a hand full of players as Cubs Convention gets set to open up at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.
Yardbarker
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
Chicago Cubs News: Ryne Sandberg will get a statue at Wrigley Field
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts took the stage at Cubs Convention on Saturday morning with a big announcement: Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg will get a statue at Wrigley Field. Sandberg, 63, was enshrined into Cooperstown in 2005 and saw his #23 retired that same season. He will...
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
St. Louis Cardinals’ leader focuses on 2023 season as his contract is expiring
“When we reflect back on the offseason, there were certainly some things we were hoping to do that we weren’t able to accomplish,” John Mozeliak said.
