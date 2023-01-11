ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#1StudentNWI: Merrillville High School kicks off the new year

Merrillville High School (MHS) just wrapped up the 2022 calendar and is starting off the new year after the holiday break. Students are back in school after enjoying winter break, having returned on January 9. Before Christmas, many clubs decided to give back both within the walls of the high school and to the citizens of Merrillville.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
nwi.life

West Side coach Eugene “Gene” Johnson honored at 76th annual Gary Old Timers Athletic Association Banquet

If there’s anything in the world that can both unite and divide the Region more than sports, it’s yet to be discovered. The community of Northwest Indiana supports its local teams at all levels, whether that be high school athletics or national-level competitions. On Wednesday, January 11, the Gary Old Timers Athletic Association hosted almost 900 people at its 76th Annual Banquet to celebrate the passion and camaraderie that grew from the Region’s love of competition.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Boys & Girls Clubs’ fine arts and nutrition programs help develop quality life skills from an early age

To help kids get a jump start on life skills early, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is offering its members to participate in its fine arts and nutrition programs. From learning how to sew to knowing how to eat healthy, these programs consist of unique projects aimed at teaching kids quality skills guaranteed to benefit them both now and as adults.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders

If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
LA PORTE, IN
South Suburban News

Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee Post

Arlene M "Sugar" Al-Amin- Current clerk of Rich Township, has officially filed her petitions and has been placed on the ballot for trustee of The Village of Flossmoor. Over the last two years, Clerk Al- Amin performed a listening tour throughout Flossmoor, hearing firsthand the challenges and perspective of Flossmoor residents concerning the four-mile town.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Crown Point Introduces New Format for Mayor’s Monthly Forum

In 2023, the City of Crown Point is changing the format of its monthly forum with Mayor Pete Land. The monthly forum, formerly known as Tuesday Talks, will now be known as Mondays with the Mayor. Mondays with the Mayor will be hosted at various times and locations around the City on the third Monday of the month.
CROWN POINT, IN
South Suburban News

An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans

Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
TINLEY PARK, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records

A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
HAMMOND, IN
Evan Crosby

10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour

Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
CHICAGO, IL

