FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Merrillville High School kicks off the new year
Merrillville High School (MHS) just wrapped up the 2022 calendar and is starting off the new year after the holiday break. Students are back in school after enjoying winter break, having returned on January 9. Before Christmas, many clubs decided to give back both within the walls of the high school and to the citizens of Merrillville.
nwi.life
West Side coach Eugene “Gene” Johnson honored at 76th annual Gary Old Timers Athletic Association Banquet
If there’s anything in the world that can both unite and divide the Region more than sports, it’s yet to be discovered. The community of Northwest Indiana supports its local teams at all levels, whether that be high school athletics or national-level competitions. On Wednesday, January 11, the Gary Old Timers Athletic Association hosted almost 900 people at its 76th Annual Banquet to celebrate the passion and camaraderie that grew from the Region’s love of competition.
nwi.life
Boys & Girls Clubs’ fine arts and nutrition programs help develop quality life skills from an early age
To help kids get a jump start on life skills early, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is offering its members to participate in its fine arts and nutrition programs. From learning how to sew to knowing how to eat healthy, these programs consist of unique projects aimed at teaching kids quality skills guaranteed to benefit them both now and as adults.
Attorney Michael E. Tolbert inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals
The law firm of Tolbert & Tolbert LLC announced Attorney Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of the professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals, distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nwi.life
Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders
If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
NBC Chicago
3 Teens Charged Following Videotaped Attack on Another Teen in Crown Point, Indiana
Three teenagers who attend Crown Point High School in northwest Indiana are facing criminal charges in connection with a "brutal attack" on a fellow student, which was captured on video and spread widely on social media, authorities said. The incident is believed to have taken place Jan. 8 inside a...
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee Post
Arlene M "Sugar" Al-Amin- Current clerk of Rich Township, has officially filed her petitions and has been placed on the ballot for trustee of The Village of Flossmoor. Over the last two years, Clerk Al- Amin performed a listening tour throughout Flossmoor, hearing firsthand the challenges and perspective of Flossmoor residents concerning the four-mile town.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
nwi.life
Crown Point Introduces New Format for Mayor’s Monthly Forum
In 2023, the City of Crown Point is changing the format of its monthly forum with Mayor Pete Land. The monthly forum, formerly known as Tuesday Talks, will now be known as Mondays with the Mayor. Mondays with the Mayor will be hosted at various times and locations around the City on the third Monday of the month.
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans
Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records
A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
WGNtv.com
Chicago native, ‘Riverdance’ star Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ cancer
CHICAGO — Chicago native and Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer. Flatley, 64, is best known for staring in the touring Irish dance shows “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance.”. “Riverdance” was...
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill Is Opening In Schererville
This marks the first location in Schererville and the third in Indiana with plans to have over 40 locations systemwide by the end of 2023
Community Healthcare System and Aetna reach contract agreement
Community Healthcare System and Aetna have agreed on an amendment that will avoid the coverage termination scheduled for Jan. 15, 2023. As a result, there will be no disruption of services for patients with Aetna insurance who seek care with Community Healthcare System. The new amendment extends the existing agreement...
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
