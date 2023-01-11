Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news
It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Geno Smith 'Will Be Back' with Seahawks in 2023 on New Contract
After leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs this season, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly expected to be back with the team in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks will attempt to come to terms on a new contract with Smith before he hits free agency March 15:
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest
Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach. Caldwell...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Free Agents Who Teams Should Be Eying over Super Wild Card Weekend
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is upon us, and 12 of the 14 playoff teams will be in action from Saturday to Monday night. The rest of the league will be at home, but that doesn't mean the other 18 teams should be idle. With free agency slated to...
Bleacher Report
Rams Rumors: Mike LaFleur Expected to Join Sean McVay's Staff After Jets Exit
Former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is expected to join Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2023 season, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. LaFleur and the Jets agreed to part ways this week following a disappointing finish to New York's 2022 season.
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Signed New Contract with Plan to Play 2-3 More Years
The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains up in the air, but the franchise reportedly expected him to return in 2024 previously. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers believed that when Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract last offseason, he would remain with the team for more than one season.
Bleacher Report
College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent
College football programs lose players to the NFL draft every year, whether it be underclassmen or seniors. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected, which was the most for a school in the current seven-round format. It's not surprising that the schools producing the most draft picks typically compete for the College Football Playoff and national titles.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks
We've reached the NFL playoffs, which means fewer games to bet on and for some, more money at stake. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, let's cash in. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Brad Gagnon and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory will guide you to big payoffs for the postseason. With Gagnon added to the group, we won't leave you on the fence with split decisions. This week, our crew likes big point spreads and two underdogs.
Bleacher Report
Report: Chargers' Mike Williams Has 'Outside Shot' at Return for Divisional Round
The Los Angeles Chargers aren't giving up hope that wide receiver Mike Williams can play in the AFC Divisional Round if they defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (starts at :44 mark), Williams has an "outside shot" to play next week if the Chargers advance.
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders Inform OC Candidates Sam Howell Will Likely Be Starting QB in 2023
As the Washington Commanders look for a new offensive coordinator, they are operating with the assumption Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023. Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Commanders are telling potential offensive-coordinator candidates they will likely roll with Howell as their No. 1 signal-caller. Head coach...
Bleacher Report
2023 College Football Games We Can't Wait To Watch
After an incredibly entertaining 2022-23 season, the focus now shifts towards future contenders in their respective conferences and the countrywide fight to the national title. Some of the most thrilling games of the 2023 regular season thrive from the results of the previous season's matchup and how it affected each...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Veteran Says Team 'Created a Monster' with Kyler Murray Contract Extension
At least one Arizona Cardinals player doesn't think Kyler Murray's extension signed last offseason was a smart move by the organization. Speaking to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, an anonymous Cardinals player said the team "created a monster" by giving Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal. "Once paid, the veteran...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens 'Haven't Changed Their Stance,' Want New Contract for QB
Amid ongoing uncertainty around Lamar Jackson's knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens aren't looking to make a move at quarterback after this season. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens "haven't changed their stance" about wanting to sign the 2019 NFL MVP to a long-term contract. Rapoport wrote:. "Whenever the season ends—Sunday...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Signed Pick-6 Ball for Logan Ryan: 'Last Pass as a Patriot'
Ahead of his 48th career playoff game, Tom Brady had an amusing look back at his final moment with the New England Patriots. The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a photograph of the football that he signed for Logan Ryan, who picked it off and returned it for a touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' 20-13 win over the Patriots on Jan. 4, 2020.
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview
The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
