Englewood, CO

Broncos' Pat Surtain II named All-Pro by NFLPA

By George Stoia, george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates a interception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

ENGLEWOOD — Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has earned the ultimate respect from his peers.

On Wednesday, Surtain was named a first-team All-Pro by the NFLPA, which is the first ever All-Pro team voted on exclusively by the players. Surtain was the only Bronco to make the list, just as he was the only player to make the Pro Bowl.

Now in his second year, the former ninth overall draft pick in 2021 has had an impressive start to his career. Last season as a rookie, Surtain totaled four interceptions and 14 passes defensed on 96 targets. This season, Surtain was targeted only 77 times, totaling two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He joins former Broncos cornerback Deltha O’Neal (2000-03) as the only franchise player to record at least six interceptions and 24 passes defensed in his first two seasons.

Surtain said his personal goals before the season were to make the Pro Bowl and be voted an All-Pro. He's now accomplished both.

“I just set my goals down before the season," Surtain said. "I wrote down a few goals, individual goals, that I wanted to achieve. Obviously, it came into fruition. There is still more to go, there is still more to improve on. At the end of the day, I'm glad of the player I have become from Year 1 to Year 2. It’s a night and day difference. It's an honor to get this recognition, and to get these accolades. At the end of the day, it’s a blessing."

Jeudy wins AFC Player of the Week

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was named the AFC Player of the Week, after his performance Sunday against the Chargers. He totaled five receptions and a season-high 154 yards in the win. He finished the season with 100 receptions and a career-high in touchdowns at six and yards at 972.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

