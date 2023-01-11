ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hustle Sports News

Washington Huskies Football: 2023 Transfer Portal – Part 1 Running Backs

Changes are coming to the Washington Huskies running back group in 2023, and the transfer portal is a big reason for it.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Former Seattle Mariner and MLB coach Lee Tinsley dead at 53

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Former Major League Baseball player Lee Tinsley passed away on Thursday at the age of 53. Tinsley died in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is survived by his three children. During his five seasons in the big leagues, Tinsley, an outfielder, played for the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Dry for Seattle, soggy for Seahawks in Santa Clara

While Seattle will enjoy mostly dry weather today, the Seahawks are facing rain, wind and maybe lightning in Santa Clara today. For us locally, highs will soar above average into the low to mid 50s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks. Rain is most likely near the Oregon state line and along the coast.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Iconic Luke’s Lobster Roll Shop Opens In Seattle This Weekend

Looking for a delicious lobster roll in Seattle? You'll want to check out the Luke's Lobster roll shop that just opened this week right by Pike Place Market. They opened their doors on Thursday, January 12 so you can check them out this weekend!
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 10 Most Essential Burgers In Seattle

Looking for burgers in Seattle? It may seem like a simple task but in fact, everyone has different ideas of what makes the best burger. That's why when we created this list, we didn't set out to pinpoint the most crowd-pleasing burgers in Seattle. Rather, we considered standout burger experiences throughout the city that might appeal to a varied group of people.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

16 amazing Seattle day trips, according to someone who grew up there

Seattle, my hometown, is known for a variety of things; good coffee, evergreen trees, and a love for our sports teams. However, many amazing places await discovery in every direction, from as little as a 30-minute ferry ride to as long as a couple of hours' drive. Here are my recommendations for the best day trips from the city.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer's Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Wineries to Visit in Woodinville

The epicenter of Western Washington wine overflows with vintners. Here are the ones to try now. Western Washington's epicenter of wine dates back to the 1970s. Today, change is sweeping the area, from new tasting districts to the uncertain future of Chateau Ste. Michelle. In other words, Woodinville has lots of exciting new developments, but also some reasons to return, time and again, to taste.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KING 5

UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Where to find great seafood in the Seattle area

Long weekends like this one often bring out-of-town visitors (and sometimes, for locals, pressure to entertain them). One thing travelers typically want to know is: "Where can I find Seattle's best seafood?" We've got you covered with these local spots that won't disappoint. Local Tide. This Fremont spot serves perhaps...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

The Kraken Bar & Lounge Is Closing in March

Earlier this week, the Ave's best (only?) pirate-themed punk bar and haunt the Kraken Bar & Lounge announced that they will be closing the beloved venue on March 4 after more than a decade of business. In a Facebook post, the Kraken wrote that the "building has been sold to developers that do not want us occupying the building." They added that they're currently on the hunt for a new space.
seattlemedium.com

Rev. Dr. Patricia Hunter Named Interim Pastor at Mt. Zion

Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Seattle recently announced Rev. Dr. Patricia Latrice Hunter as their interim pastor. According to the Church, Mt. Zion's membership voted overwhelmingly on December 15, 2022 for Rev. Dr. Hunter to serve as their Interim Pastor effective immediately. Multi-talented, dedicated and committed to excellence, Hunter...
SEATTLE, WA

