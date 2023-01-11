Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
Washington Huskies Football: 2023 Transfer Portal – Part 1 Running Backs
<p>Changes are coming to the Washington Huskies running back group in 2023, and the transfer portal is a big reason for it.</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://pacificnwsports.com/washington-huskies-2023-transfer-running-backs/">Washington Huskies Football: 2023 Transfer Portal – Part 1 Running Backs</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://pacificnwsports.com">Pacific Northwest Sports</a>.</p>
Washington Adds 2023 In-State Wideout Keenan Kuntz To List Of Preferred Walk-Ons
The Washington Huskies continue to find success on the recruiting trail with preferred walk-ons. On Friday, Mead (Spokane, Wa.) ATH Keenan Kuntz announced his decision to walk-on and become the fourth prospect to do so in the 2023 recruiting cycle. In addition to his walk-on offer from the Huskies, Kuntz...
q13fox.com
Former Seattle Mariner and MLB coach Lee Tinsley dead at 53
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Former Major League Baseball player Lee Tinsley passed away on Thursday at the age of 53. Tinsley died in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is survived by his three children. During his five seasons in the big leagues, Tinsley, an outfielder, played for the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox...
Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback
Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.
Huskies Enter Last-Place Showdown Needing to Use Their Big Man
Center Braxton Meah could be more of a force if people looked for him.
q13fox.com
Dry for Seattle, soggy for Seahawks in Santa Clara
While Seattle will enjoy mostly dry weather today, the Seahawks are facing rain, wind and maybe lightning in Santa Clara today. For us locally, highs will soar above average into the low to mid 50s. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks. Rain is most likely near the Oregon state line and along the coast.
secretseattle.co
Iconic Luke’s Lobster Roll Shop Opens In Seattle This Weekend
Looking for a delicious lobster roll in Seattle? You’ll want to check out the Luke’s Lobster roll shop that just opened this week right by Pike Place Market. They opened their doors on Thursday, January 12 so you can check them out this weekend!. Read on for all...
secretseattle.co
The 10 Most Essential Burgers In Seattle
Looking for burgers in Seattle? It may seem like a simple task but in fact, everyone has different ideas of what makes the best burger. That’s why when we created this list, we didn’t set out to pinpoint the most crowd-pleasing burgers in Seattle. Rather, we considered standout burger experiences throughout the city that might appeal to a varied group of people.
Yardbarker
16 amazing Seattle day trips, according to someone who grew up there
Seattle, my hometown, is known for a variety of things; good coffee, evergreen trees, and a love for our sports teams. However, many amazing places await discovery in every direction, from as little as a 30-minute ferry ride to as long as a couple of hours' drive. Here are my recommendations for the best day trips from the city.
nwnewsradio.com
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
seattlemet.com
The Best Wineries to Visit in Woodinville
The epicenter of Western Washington wine overflows with vintners. Here are the ones to try now. Western Washington's epicenter of wine dates back to the 1970s. Today, change is sweeping the area, from new tasting districts to the uncertain future of Chateau Ste. Michelle. In other words, Woodinville has lots of exciting new developments, but also some reasons to return, time and again, to taste.
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
KING-5
Stage manager for Seattle's Paramount Theatre retires after 52 years at venue
SEATTLE — When Mike Miles looks out at the Paramount Theatre, an entire lifetime stares back. "I think I was 16, and they asked me if I wanted a job, and I said yes," Miles said. "I've done security, I've done clean-up, I've done maintenance, I've done the stage.”
Where to find great seafood in the Seattle area
Long weekends like this one often bring out-of-town visitors (and sometimes, for locals, pressure to entertain them). One thing travelers typically want to know is: "Where can I find Seattle's best seafood?" We've got you covered with these local spots that won't disappoint. Local Tide. This Fremont spot serves perhaps...
The Stranger
The Kraken Bar & Lounge Is Closing in March
Earlier this week, the Ave's best (only?) pirate-themed punk bar and haunt the Kraken Bar & Lounge announced that they will be closing the beloved venue on March 4 after more than a decade of business. In a Facebook post, the Kraken wrote that the "building has been sold to developers that do not want us occupying the building." They added that they're currently on the hunt for a new space.
AOL Corp
UWT bookstore is closing. Here’s why and what students and others are saying about it
University Book Store serving University of Washington Tacoma is set to close its physical store this week after having an on-campus presence dating back to the ‘90s and the start of UWT. Store officials insist they will continue serving students with its online store. This quarter it’s offering free...
Port of Seattle elects youngest commissioner in 111-year history
(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission announced the election of the first person of color to serve as Commission President, Sam Cho. Born in 1990, the 32-year-old Cho is not only the first person of color to serve as Commission President but also the youngest. "To...
seattlemedium.com
Rev. Dr. Patricia Hunter Named Interim Pastor at Mt. Zion
Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Seattle recently announced Rev. Dr. Patricia Latrice Hunter as their interim pastor. According to the Church, Mt. Zion’s membership voted overwhelmingly on December 15, 2022 for Rev. Dr. Hunter to serve as their Interim Pastor effective immediately. Multi-talented, dedicated and committed to excellence, Hunter...
Comments / 0