Wells Fargo expenses swell on regulatory hit, severance

Wells Fargo posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter expenses, even after the firm warned of a hefty loss tied to a regulatory sanction last month. The firm spent $16.2 billion in the last three months of the year, according to a statement Friday, exceeding analyst estimates. That included $3.3 billion in operating losses after Wells Fargo said last month it would book costs for a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other legal issues. The shares fell 3.9% in early trading in New York.
Tax season begins Jan. 23 with the IRS promising improvements

The U.S. tax filing season will begin Jan. 23 and run through April 18 with, perhaps, less frustration for both taxpayers and the Internal Revenue Service than in recent years. The 12-week time frame to submit IRS forms is an annual and often dreaded American tradition marked by a nationwide...
Citigroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.51 billion. The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by...
Corus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $23.3 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. The media company posted revenue of $320.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...
