Your weekend arts forecast: Barry Manilow, Judith Hill
Barry Manilow, through his nationwide Manilow Music Project, has given away over $10M worth of funds and music instrument donations since he began the program 15 years ago. “It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude,” the 79-year-old singer/songwriter said on his website. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”
Remembering Herb Snitzer, photographic pioneer
Family and friends remembered Herb Snitzer as a caring, compassionate man with a strong sense of conviction, an equally strong sense of humor and blessed with a photographer’s keen eye. The 90-year-old St. Petersburg resident, known around the world for his iconic black-and-white photographs of jazz musicians, New York...
