Barry Manilow, through his nationwide Manilow Music Project, has given away over $10M worth of funds and music instrument donations since he began the program 15 years ago. “It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude,” the 79-year-old singer/songwriter said on his website. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO