The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Devoted Mom Back
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) this week or in the not-too-distant future? Find out all about it below. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. The week of January 16, 2023. Naomi Matsuda is back for another appearance...
General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Is Horrified To Learn Nina Is Her Mother
General Hospital spoilers reveal shocking revelations, secret machinations, parental fears, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this heart-stopping episode. Now that Nina (Cynthia Watros) finally knows that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is her daughter, she is determined to make sure the foolish young woman doesn’t die. She also needs Willow to know the truth. As expected, Willow doesn’t take the news very well.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
GH Spoilers Speculation: Michael Will Forgive Carly If Willow Lives
GH spoilers have made it obvious that Michael’s fiancée, Willow, is slowly dying. Michael’s mother, Carly, knows a secret that might be able to save Willow’s life. Now, in Carly’s defense, Willow is keeping the whole dying thing to herself, including the part where a bone marrow transplant could be the only thing to save her.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s News Stuns The Logan Sisters
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease moments of shock and rising emotions as the news about Dollar Bill Spencer’s blackmail plot spreads like wildfire. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are quite curious about all the She-Devil goings-on. It’s all very disheartening and confusing, and they want answers. They won’t have to wait long. They’ll hear it all from Finn (Tanner Novlan) before the day is done.
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Painful Decision & Playing Dirty
Y&R spoilers weekly update for January 16 – 20, 2023, tease that the week ahead is full of a painful decision and playing dirty. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a busy one...
The Bold and the Beautiful Recaps: Sheila’s Saga Takes A Twist
The Bold and the Beautiful recaps for January 9 – January 13, 2023, featured a serious failure on the part of the judicial system. Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) visits a jailed Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila hints that she’ll soon be a free woman. A dubious Deacon thanks Sheila for keeping quiet about the assistance he offered her and swears that he’ll visit as often as possible…Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) gather at Forrester Creations. Their chit-chat is peppered with compliments for one another and praise for Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) heroism.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Diane Targets Nikki
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Diane Jenkins moves against Nikki Newman as Victor Newman gets risky. Plus, Ashley Abbott lets Tucker McCall know where he stands. You won’t want to miss a bit of this dramatic episode. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack...
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Hot Takes, Hard Truths, And A Heart Breaks
DAYS spoilers photos for Friday, January 13, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is on the warpath, and Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) is her target....
Weekly General Hospital Spoilers: Truth And Dire Consequences
These General Hospital spoilers tease serious medical matters, tested testy relationships, spy games, and more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week. Carly (Laura Wright) confesses all to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), and she is not thanked for the lengths she went to keep her rival from discovering that she is Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) mother. In fact, get ready to see Nina call Carly an out-and-out monster.
GH Spoilers Weekly Update: An Unpleasant Surprise & Anger Unleashed
GH spoilers weekly update for January 16 – 20, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of an unpleasant surprise and anger unleashed. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Port Charles!. GH Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big one in...
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Trio Back For Dramatic Story Arc
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the Peacock soap. Death and dire condition of loved ones and the ensuing drama bring a trio of favorites back to the Salem fold. Lucas Adams arrives back in town as Tripp Johnson on Tuesday, January 17 to deal with the aftermath of Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) demise.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Xander Cook Gets Himself Into Even Deeper Trouble
DAYS spoilers photos for Monday are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is one very sad — and very drunk — man. He just can’t cope after his showdown with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and misses his wife, a lot. He gets a ray of hope when there’s a knock at the door, but alas, not his beloved Sarah. But, it is his ex, Gwen (Emily O’Brien).
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: DAYS Star Heading Home
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. Zach Tinker, who’s been airing in a front burner storyline on Days of our Lives as Sonny Kiriakis, is heading home to the soap where he got his daytime start. Tinker is set to reprise his role as Y&R’s Fenmore “Fen” Baldwin, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael Baldwin’s (Christian J. LeBlanc) son, later this month. The character last appeared on the Genoa City scene back in 2019.
Nina Reeves Reads Carly Spencer For Filth
The General Hospital recap features Nina Reeves finally learning the truth about Willow being her daughter and then calling it as she sees it with Carly. In this episode, Nina was stunned by Carly’s news, but that shock turned to fury. Michael also couldn’t believe his ears when Drew informed him who Willow’s mom really is, but Sonny was mad when nobody would tell him what the heck was going on. Josslyn was called down to the Port Charles Police Department and was forced to lawyer up as her BFF Trina defended Spencer to her mother. As for Spencer, he learned a few things from Cousin Alexis that really surprised him. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor Takes On Sheila Carter
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Taylor Hayes facing the naughty nurse. As far as Taylor is concerned, Sheila Carter’s reign of terror is over! This is going to be an explosive episode you will not want to miss. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Dearest evil She-Devil, oh...
Pregnant Dying Willow Tait Loses Her Mind, Ends Up In ER
The General Hospital recap features Willow Tait having a nightmare that sets a terrible course of events in motion. In this episode, Nina Reeves confronted Michael about Willow’s condition before Willow had a meltdown and passed out. Also, Drew could not believe that Carly lied to him over and over while Sonny accidentally told Josslyn about Willow’s cancer. Finally, Brook Lynn Quartermaine devised a plan to get Chase to the mansion so he brought Sasha along, something BLQ did not like at all. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Does Summer Newman Abbott Really Think Diane’s The Y&R Problem?
Summer Newman Abbott certainly seems to have turned on her mother-in-law, Diane Jenkins in recent days. For so long, she stayed staunchly neutral and tried hard to give Diane a chance since that’s what Kyle Abbott and Harrison Locke seemed to need. Y&R Polling. However, now Summer (Allison Lanier)...
How Long Before Sheila Carter Breaks the Law Again on B&B?
Once again, Sheila Carter is a free woman on Bold and the Beautiful. Will she walk the straight and narrow or cross the line and wreak havoc once more?. This is Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) we’re talking about so, it’s likely a question of not ‘if’ but rather ‘when’ the naughty nanny will break the law. Soap Hub asked B&B fans to weigh in on exactly when this might occur.
Weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers: Missions, Secrets, and More
These Young and the Restless spoilers tease a condition uncovered, a scheme put into action, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. On the day that she and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are to walk Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) through a business proposal, Sally (Courtney Hope) is seized by a serious bout of morning sickness.
