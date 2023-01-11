The General Hospital recap features Nina Reeves finally learning the truth about Willow being her daughter and then calling it as she sees it with Carly. In this episode, Nina was stunned by Carly’s news, but that shock turned to fury. Michael also couldn’t believe his ears when Drew informed him who Willow’s mom really is, but Sonny was mad when nobody would tell him what the heck was going on. Josslyn was called down to the Port Charles Police Department and was forced to lawyer up as her BFF Trina defended Spencer to her mother. As for Spencer, he learned a few things from Cousin Alexis that really surprised him. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.

