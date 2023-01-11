Read full article on original website
Holland Police Log January 12-13, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
Allegan County and 123.NET seal deal to deliver broadband internet to all residents
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners, the County and 123.NET signed an agreement on Thursday, January 12 that will provide wired broadband infrastructure and service to 12,000 unserved addresses, meaning those without access to download speeds of over 100mb. The final agreement comes after...
Hope Splits Pair of Home Hoops Games; GVSU Basketball Hosts Wayne State Tonight
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 12, 2023) – Hope split a pair of basketball games at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland last night. In the opener, Jada Garner scored 14 points as the Flying Dutch rolled past visiting Adrian 91-45. Visiting Calvin held the Flying Dutchmen to just 13 first half points and got 23 points from Uchenna Egekeze during an 81-49 victory in the nightcap. Hope’s teams are at Albion for games against the Britons on Saturday afternoon, with coverage beginning at 2:30 PM for the women’s contest on 99 7/1450 WHTC, and around 5 PM for the men’s match on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Latest Waterfront Holland Plans Discussed; May 2 Ballot Question Possible
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 12, 2023) – Another step in the reshaping of the Lake Macatawa shoreline in Holland could be taken next week. During last night’s work-study session, City Council members looked at the latest developments in the Waterfront Holland project. Geenen DeKock Properties has proposed building hotels, a cruise ship marina, mixed use buildings and public waterfront access at the Verplank Dock site off of West 8th Street, adjacent to Boatwerks Restaurant. To do this, a proposed land swap of the site with the publicly-owned DeYoung power plant site off of Pine Avenue, which would then house the Verplank Dock facilities, would need to become reality, and under the city charter, such a transaction needs voter approval by no less than a 60 percent margin. Should that approval come, GDK officials say that the project would take about five years to complete, with an annual economic impact of 20 million dollars forecasted.
Allegan County Approves $17.7M Deal for Broadband Expansion
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 13, 2023) – Expansion of broadband availability in Allegan County will be reality by the end of 2024. The County Board on Thursday formally signed an agreement with suburban Detroit-based 123.NET for connecting about 12,000 addresses, many of which is in and around the Allegan State Game Area, that currently do not have access to download speeds of over 100mb. The deal came about after Chairman Jim Storey of Holland and his fellow commissioners approved an allocation of funds in November for the project.
Free Radon Kits For Allegan County Residents
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 13, 2023) – Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., and the Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is encouraging residents to learn more about how they can reduce their risk of radon exposure. ACHD is offering free radon test kits while they last to residents as part of National Radon Action Month.
