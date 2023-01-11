HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 12, 2023) – Another step in the reshaping of the Lake Macatawa shoreline in Holland could be taken next week. During last night’s work-study session, City Council members looked at the latest developments in the Waterfront Holland project. Geenen DeKock Properties has proposed building hotels, a cruise ship marina, mixed use buildings and public waterfront access at the Verplank Dock site off of West 8th Street, adjacent to Boatwerks Restaurant. To do this, a proposed land swap of the site with the publicly-owned DeYoung power plant site off of Pine Avenue, which would then house the Verplank Dock facilities, would need to become reality, and under the city charter, such a transaction needs voter approval by no less than a 60 percent margin. Should that approval come, GDK officials say that the project would take about five years to complete, with an annual economic impact of 20 million dollars forecasted.

