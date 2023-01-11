Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
Four hurt after school bus carrying Neenah students tipped over during ski trip
At least four people were hurt after a school bus rolled on its side in Waushara County Wednesday night. No tickets have been issued at this time as authorities investigate.
wearegreenbay.com
Chilton first responders complete challenging rescue after man fell in the woods
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders and firefighters in Chilton hiked a half mile into the swamp to rescue a man who fell in the woods on Thursday morning. In a Facebook post by the Chilton Fire Department, authorities shared some details about the challenging rescue that took place near Jefferson Road in the Chilton area.
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
94.3 Jack FM
Housing Squeeze Tightens In NE Wisconsin
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city...
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance
Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
onfocus.news
Portion of Wood County Highway A to Close January 17
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – County Highway A in Wood County will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for the movement of an oversized load. Plan for an alternate route as this load will not allow for traffic to pass by. Alliant will also have power lines down in the roadway to accommodate this load. See the map below for closure details and suggested alternate route.
wtmj.com
Suspects arrested in Wisconsin Rapids for shooting at police, evading arrest in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A pair of suspects were brought into custody in Wisconsin Rapids for allegedly leading Milwaukee police officers on a chase and shooting at them while fleeing the city last Friday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3100-block of N Sherman Blvd on...
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
UPDATE: 6 Pomeranians taken from home in Green Lake County found, sheriff’s office says
DALTON, Wis. — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said six dogs taken from the front yard of a home near Dalton over the weekend have been found. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the Pomeranians — four puppies and two adults — were taken sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The post described a suspect...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a shooting involving Shawano Police. The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.
Shawano officer shooting investigation handed over to DA
An investigation into a shooting death in Shawano has been completed and referred to the district attorney's office.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca County man charged in 1992 double murder bound for trial
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 52-year-old man from Weyauwega who is charged with the deaths of two people in Waupaca County is bound for trial. Tony Haase is facing two counts of 1st Degree Murder for allegedly killing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in 1992 and will face a jury trial.
Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County
Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
nbc15.com
Fmr. Juneau Co. deputy accused of providing false pills believed to be stimulants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Juneau County deputy is accused of providing a woman with pills he told her were stimulants, which he later told authorities were actually Tylenol and stool softener. A criminal complaint details the imitation of a controlled substance charge filed on Jan. 3 against 37-year-old...
Comments / 0