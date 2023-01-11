ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waushara County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Chilton first responders complete challenging rescue after man fell in the woods

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders and firefighters in Chilton hiked a half mile into the swamp to rescue a man who fell in the woods on Thursday morning. In a Facebook post by the Chilton Fire Department, authorities shared some details about the challenging rescue that took place near Jefferson Road in the Chilton area.
CHILTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
BONDUEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Housing Squeeze Tightens In NE Wisconsin

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city...
APPLETON, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance

Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
OSHKOSH, WI
onfocus.news

Portion of Wood County Highway A to Close January 17

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – County Highway A in Wood County will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for the movement of an oversized load. Plan for an alternate route as this load will not allow for traffic to pass by. Alliant will also have power lines down in the roadway to accommodate this load. See the map below for closure details and suggested alternate route.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a shooting involving Shawano Police. The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca County man charged in 1992 double murder bound for trial

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 52-year-old man from Weyauwega who is charged with the deaths of two people in Waupaca County is bound for trial. Tony Haase is facing two counts of 1st Degree Murder for allegedly killing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in 1992 and will face a jury trial.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County

Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

