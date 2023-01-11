Read full article on original website
cpr.org
A proposal from 3 Colorado Democratic lawmakers would ban ‘assault weapons’
A bill drafted by three Colorado Democrats would ban the purchase of what it describes as “assault weapons”, though it would not require people to give up the guns they already legally possess. A draft of the bill, which has not yet been introduced, has circulated around the...
Colorado's General Assembly blasts back into action | CAPITOL M
Welcome back to Gold Dome High and the 2023 legislative session!. It's already off to a good start. First: To whomever came up with the idea for Colorado Counties, Inc. socks, Capitol M is in awe. Second: Hats off to Senate President Steve Fenberg, who decided that he wanted to...
Should TABOR surplus dollars fund teacher salaries?
Some lawmakers think surplus dollars money that exceeds the limit put upheld by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) could fix it.
The scramble to find a Hebrew bible before Polis' second inauguration
DENVER — When Democrat Jared Polis, Colorado's first Jewish governor, was sworn-in for a second term, he did so on a copy of the Hebrew bible called the Tanakh. But it wasn’t his Tanakh. Polis misplaced his copy just before the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, leading members of...
agjournalonline.com
Boebert begins new term after narrow win
RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert’s unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party’s far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.
Colorado launches $40M program promoting manufacturing, construction of modular, kit homes
(The Center Square) – Colorado businesses will be reimbursed for up to 20% of monthly operating expenses for manufacturing modular and kit homes under a new $40 million state program. The Innovative Housing Incentive Program was established under House Bill 22-1282, which was passed during the last legislative session...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: How Colorado’s high egg and energy prices mesh with its slowing inflation
Inflation has slowed in urban Colorado since March. Did you notice? Possibly not, because by the end of 2022, the Denver area posted its highest annual inflation rate in decades, at 8%, which was the same as the nation’s, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In...
Summit Daily News
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
Multiple Democratic lawmakers draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group.
Westword
Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado
Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mulhall column: Wolf voters’ remorse?
In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
Colorado's rural hospitals are particularly struggling financially
DENVER — Hospitals across Colorado are facing major money problems. The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) said more than half of the hospitals in this state are unable to make ends meet, and this is particularly painful for smaller and rural hospitals. According to CHA, expenses are going up and...
The first education bills filed during the 2023 Colorado General Assembly
The first bills of the legislative session are a way for Colorado lawmakers to signal their priorities. On education, that means addressing shortages of teachers and mental health professionals, helping adult students who didn’t get what they needed from the school system the first time around, and providing incentives for incarcerated people to learn while in prison.These are far from the only education issues that will arise during the 2023 Colorado General...
cpr.org
Resignations, not elections, brought a handful of Colorado’s newest lawmakers to the Capitol
The Democratic state representative who is facing criminal charges for allegedly falsifying her residency has left state legislature. Tracey Bernett, who was a state House member, announced her resignation on Sunday, just before the new legislative session began. Bernett represented part of Boulder County. The 68-year-old was charged in September...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Department of Agriculture hires Routt County rancher
The Colorado Department of Agriculture hired two regional assistant commissioners of agriculture, one of whom is Routt County rancher Jo Stanko. According to a news release, the positions were created in late 2022 to make it more feasible for working farmers and ranchers to get involved with the department. The assistant commissioners will help the department create and build relationships with agricultural communities.
Tax rebates 2023: 18 days until Colorado taxpayers get payment of up to $1,500
Colorado residents who have filed their 2021 taxes will receive some extra money in only 18 days, thanks to a tax rebate.
Colorado's shifting housing market and what it means for 2023
What can you expect if you’re looking to make a change in your home address? A 360 In-depth look at how Colorado real estate ended 2022 and what it can tell us about the months ahead.
cpr.org
Did you hear 38 explosions in Denver today? It was Gov. Polis getting inaugurated
Gov. Jared Polis began his second term in office on a sunny but windy Tuesday morning on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol. Behind him hung banners proclaiming “Colorado for All,” the theme of the inaugural day. The event was marked by 38 artillery firings and a flyover by four fighter jets.
coloradopolitics.com
New bill would make Colorado teens take driver’s education before getting a license
Teenagers in Colorado could soon be required to complete up to 36 hours of driver’s education to be eligible for a driver’s license, if a new bill introduced to the state legislature passes. Senate Bill 11, introduced on Tuesday, would require Coloradans under the age of 18 to...
EDITORIAL: Partisan tilt bodes ill for Colorado schools
Colorado Republicans and Democrats have been facing off with each other as well as the public education establishment over school issues ranging from the teaching of history to the wearing of masks. That has been true in other states, too. A new study concludes parents and voters in general, increasingly,...
