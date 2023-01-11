ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MySanAntonio

Glitzy Property Brothers House Hits the Vegas Market for Under $1M

The vast majority of "Property Brothers" renovations that hit the market feature just a few rooms made over in the siblings' signature styles. The rest of the house is left to the owner's vision. But the homes featured on "Brother vs. Brother" have the Jonathan or Drew Scott stamp on...
MySanAntonio

Permian rig increase helps break slump across the nation

Drilling activity recovered from last week’s seven-week slump by adding rigs, the first addition in three weeks. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday the US rig count it has issued weekly since the 1940s rose three rigs to 775. That puts the rig count 174 or 29% higher than the 601 counted a year ago.
MySanAntonio

Disney-Peltz showdown is a throwback to corporate raider era

As renowned activist investor Nelson Peltz prepares for a major public showdown with Walt Disney Co., he's taking cues from an old playbook, created in the heyday of corporate raiders. Peltz, who has said Disney is in crisis, stuffed with overpaid executives who in turn have overpaid for other companies,...
MySanAntonio

Tesla’s Latest Achievement Is Great News Even If You Hate Tesla

If you only skimmed headlines and stock market numbers, you’d think that Tesla just had its worst year ever. On December 31, 2021, the share price for the electric car company was a little over $350; by December 30, 2022, it was a little over $120. That’s by no means good news, but if you look at the sales and growth numbers, you’ll get a very different picture.
MySanAntonio

Business Highlights: Inflation eases; Drug companies sued

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020. The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is steadily waning. Gas prices, which have tumbled, are likely to keep lowering overall inflation in the coming months.
