Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
MySanAntonio
Business Highlights: Inflation eases; Drug companies sued
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020. The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is steadily waning. Gas prices, which have tumbled, are likely to keep lowering overall inflation in the coming months.
MySanAntonio
What’s the World’s Most Powerful Passport for 2023?
In 2022, there were 151,814,305 valid passports in circulation in the U.S. That’s the highest the number’s ever been, and yet it accounts for only around 46% of the population. It feels lower still when considering that the U.S. passport is one of the most dynamic personal identification...
Not ‘fair’ for federal government to criticize DeSantis and then ask for Florida’s help: Francis Suarez
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reacted to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre berating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over immigration on "Fox & Friends."
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy after it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work background, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported.
MySanAntonio
Insured losses hit $120 billion as extreme weather spreads
The insurance industry is struggling to adapt to a new normal in which losses fueled by climate change are now regularly exceeding $100 billion a year. Insured losses from natural disasters hit about $120 billion in 2022, most of which was weather related, according to data compiled by Munich Re. Hurricane Ian, which devastated Florida in September, was responsible for about half that. Including uninsured losses, the total cost of storms, droughts, earthquakes and fires last year was $270 billion.
MySanAntonio
World economy's soft landing hopes boosted as 2023 begins
The world economy is beginning the new year on a more optimistic note, though that's no guarantee 2023 will end that way. A variety of factors - a sooner-than-expected reopening of China's economy, a warmer-than-normal winter in energy-strapped Europe and a sustained fall in U.S. inflation - are combining to dissipate some of the gloom that engulfed financial markets at the end of 2022 and fanning hopes the world can dodge a recession.
MySanAntonio
Hope for rising China demand boosts oil prices near $80
Bullish sentiment about China’s oil demand sent oil prices to their biggest gain since October. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose all five trading days of the week, with its biggest jump a $2.29 gain Wednesday. WTI added $1.47 Friday to close the week at $79.86, up from $73.77 at last Friday’s close and marking an 8% weekly advance. The posted price ended the week at $76.34, according to Plains All American.
MySanAntonio
Permian rig increase helps break slump across the nation
Drilling activity recovered from last week’s seven-week slump by adding rigs, the first addition in three weeks. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday the US rig count it has issued weekly since the 1940s rose three rigs to 775. That puts the rig count 174 or 29% higher than the 601 counted a year ago.
MySanAntonio
Trump to hold 1st public campaign event in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month....
MySanAntonio
Oil rises a sixth day as U.S. data shows inflation moderating
Growing confidence in China's recovery and mounting evidence of cooling U.S. inflation buoyed crude prices for a sixth day. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $78 a barrel for the longest run of daily gains since February. U.S. consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, the first monthly decline since 2020. The report bolstered risky assets with traders betting the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes as inflation cools.
MySanAntonio
West Texas natural gas eyes Mexico as growing destination
As Permian Basin oil production rises, so does the production of natural gas associated with that crude, filling the region’s pipelines. Producers seeking a home for all that production are turning their sights on international markets. And with almost 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas finding its way from Permian Basin oil fields to Mexico, West Texas eyes are on our neighbor to the south. Mexico currently is the destination for about 71% of US natural gas pipeline exports.
MySanAntonio
Airbus tests next level of automation with new cockpit assistant
Airbus is exploring the next level of cockpit automation, testing a system that would provide advanced assistance from alerts on the ground to emergency diversions at cruising altitude should the crew be incapacitated. The technology, called DragonFly, is designed to let planes perform an automated landing even in difficult weather...
MySanAntonio
Tesla’s Latest Achievement Is Great News Even If You Hate Tesla
If you only skimmed headlines and stock market numbers, you’d think that Tesla just had its worst year ever. On December 31, 2021, the share price for the electric car company was a little over $350; by December 30, 2022, it was a little over $120. That’s by no means good news, but if you look at the sales and growth numbers, you’ll get a very different picture.
Comments / 0