Dutchess County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY

Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh firefighter flunks out of academy again

NEWBURGH – The grandson of Councilman Omari Shakur has failed out of the Westchester County Career Firefighter Academy for the second time. Rayquan Bryant was originally hired as a Newburgh city firefighter on March 11, 2022, and was sent to the required fire academy on March 15th last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greenwood Lake mayor runs for town supervisor

GREENWOOD LAKE – In the wake of the retirement of Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton at the of the year, Greenwood Lake Village Mayor Jesse Dwyer announced his intention to run for supervisor. He will seek the Republican and Conservative Party lines in the November 7 election. As a...
GREENWOOD LAKE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course

Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Black Library in Monticello closer to reality

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Land Bank Board has approved a short-term lease with two Monticello men who plan on developing a black library in the old Key Bank building on Broadway in Monticello. Douglas Shindler and Michael Davis are program co-directors working under the aegis of the Hurleyville...
MONTICELLO, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

After seven years of civic resistance, Wildflower Farms opens in Gardiner

Whether you were excited for it or bracing for it, Wildflower Farms is now open in Gardiner. Once known as Heartwood, it had been subject to seven full years of consideration between developers and local opposition. Set on 141 acres that were once home to a tree nursery and before that a dairy farm, the luxury brand, Auberge Resorts Collection, wants guests to relax, eat well and embrace the wild as a nature-forward and wellness-focused luxury retreat. “It’s a departure from the traditional sense of luxury,” says General Manager Manolo Sorensen. “Wildflower Farms is really about allowing nature to be wild.”
GARDINER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise

POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

