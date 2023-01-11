SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Several people were hurt after a crash involving three vehicles in rural Sacramento County early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire crews say they found that three vehicles were involved. All vehicles suffered significant damage, including one that ended up flipped over on its roof. Crews say they had to extricate one person. A total of two people were treated at the scene; one person suffered major injuries while the other had minor to moderate injuries. The crash scene remains active, so drivers in the area should find an alternate route.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO