sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
West Sacramento Truck Accident Causes Minor Injuries
Trucker Loses Control of Big Rig on I-80 Eastbound. A truck accident occurred in West Sacramento on January 9 after the driver may have lost control. The collision occurred around 10:06 a.m. along eastbound I-80 just west of the Reed Avenue off-ramp, blocking the number one and two lanes. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers discovered the semi facing west in the eastbound lanes.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Semi-Truck Crash Seriously Injures Other Motorist
Semi-Truck Crash on Gold Run Avenue Causes Critical Injuries. A semi-truck crash involving a passenger vehicle in North Highlands on January 10 caused critical injuries to the sedan driver. The accident occurred at the intersection of Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road at about 10:45 p.m., according to Sac Metro Fire. The vehicle was underneath the front of the semi, and the driver was trapped inside.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on State Route 165 and Westside Boulevard
In Merced County, officials reported a fatality following a head-on crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The traffic collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on State Route 165 in the vicinity of Westside Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Head-On Crash Fatality on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Caused by Fleeing Driver in Fairfield
Fleeing Driver Causes Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Highway 12. A fatal pedestrian accident on January 11 in Fairfield appeared to involve a fleeing driver. Fairfield Police Department officers found the body along Highway 12 close to Pennsylvania Avenue at about 8:19 a.m. The injuries found on the pedestrian’s body appeared to indicate that person had died in a traffic-related incident. No additional details were provided except that an investigation was underway to determine more information.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Collision Fatality on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County
In Merced County, officials recently reported a fatality following a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Santa Fe Drive in the vicinity of California Street. The incident occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m. in Winton, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Fatality on Santa Fe Drive. The...
Fox40
One injured, occupied home struck by gunfire in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton. In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said. According...
Several hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Several people were hurt after a crash involving three vehicles in rural Sacramento County early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire crews say they found that three vehicles were involved. All vehicles suffered significant damage, including one that ended up flipped over on its roof. Crews say they had to extricate one person. A total of two people were treated at the scene; one person suffered major injuries while the other had minor to moderate injuries. The crash scene remains active, so drivers in the area should find an alternate route.
actionnewsnow.com
Stockton man arrested after fleeing from Anderson Police in stolen vehicle
ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police took a man into custody after he fled from officers and crashed his stolen vehicle Friday. At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department were handling an unrelated service call at the Anderson Walmart when they observed a stolen vehicle driving past them.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Driver Dies in Rollover Crash West of Ukiah
An Elk Grove driver on his way to help clean up storm damage died on January 7 after a rollover crash. The man, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Castillo, was traveling west along Mountain View Road, near Rancheria Road, with another male, 24-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, a Camino resident. The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. as the truck neared Manchester, west of Ukiah, in a Freightliner boom truck.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three Injured in Solo Car Crash on Highway 108-120 Near Oakdale
The California Highway Patrol reported that three parties were injured in a single-vehicle collision near Oakdale on January 7, 2023. The solo car crash occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Highway 108-120 in the vicinity of Lancaster Road, according to officials. Details on the Single-Vehicle Collision on Highway 108-120 Near...
Driver extricated after being trapped by crash involving semi-truck in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan late Tuesday night. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road. Crews who responded to the scene found that the sedan driver was trapped inside their car. The driver was soon extricated and taken to the hospital. Firefighters say the person's injuries were critical. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
One dead, another injured after head-on crash in Merced County
A head-on crash left one person dead and another injured in Merced County on Wednesday afternoon.
KTVU FOX 2
Surveillance video shows moment Tesla S brakes on Bay Bridge before 8-car pileup
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has released a series of surveillance videos showing the moment a Tesla Model S changed lanes and braked on the Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, causing an eight-car pileup. The videos show a close-up look at what happened on Nov. 24, 2022, from several...
1 injured in Modesto after driver loses control heading into standing water
MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol reported Monday afternoon a 25-year-old Patterson resident was driving on W. Grayson Road near Laird Road when he lost control of his vehicle after driving into standing water. His Honda SUV was found by first responders resting against a wooden utility pole. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County
On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
KCRA.com
Woman killed in Sacramento crash along Stockton Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday evening after a crash, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, police said. Traffic was closed on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues for hours before it was reopened around 10:40 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Chemical spill off Hwy 4 near Antioch, traffic impacted
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to a chemical spill at the westbound Sommersville Road exit ramp from Highway 4 just west of Antioch Wednesday afternoon. The fire department posted about the incident on social media at 3:17 p.m. They said they were coordinating with...
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
