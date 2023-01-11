ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

20 homes evacuated after gas main ruptured in Jersey City

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahz7x_0kBCtENR00

Jersey City neighborhood evacuated after gas main rupture 00:19

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Things are getting back to normal following a frightening gas main rupture.

Video from Chopper 2 shows the scene late Wednesday morning at Central and Beacon Avenues in Jersey City.

We're told a contractor installing sewer lines damaged the gas main.

Twenty homes had to be evacuated.

The gas line has since been shut off, and those evacuated have been allowed back into their homes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Firefighter injured battling overnight blaze in Queens

NEW YORK -- The FDNY battled a house fire overnight Saturday in Queens. The fire started shortly after 1 a.m. on the first floor of a three-story home on 95th Street in Woodhaven. It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control. One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Executive DiVincenzo Announces the Replacement of the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield is Complete

Bloomfield, NJ – On Thursday, January 12th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the project to replace the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield with a new structure has been completed. The bridge modernization was included in a larger project to replace four culverts and bridges throughout Essex County. It is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. “Residents rely on our County bridges and roads to get to work, go to school and travel about their daily routines. It has been my ongoing priority to ensure that our infrastructure...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

2 students hurt after school bus veers off road in Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Students were hurt when a school bus went off the road in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.It happened on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus.State police say a car traveling northbound changed lanes, causing the mini school bus to veer off the road and run into a ditch.Two students were injured. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.The bus driver and four other students on board were not injured.
PARAMUS, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Renovated French Townhouse with Private Roof Deck Listed in Prime Jersey City Heights

This sponsored listing is brought to you by Megan Gülick of Corcoran Sawyer Smith. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Embrace the Jersey City Heights lifestyle with this fully renovated residence in an extra-wide French townhouse. Situated one block from Central Avenue and Pershing Field Park, residents will be delighted by the spaciousness of this two-story, three-bedroom home with a private roof deck.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes

Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

MTA officers catch single-day record for toll violators at bridge

NEW YORK (PIX11) – MTA officers at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge caught a record number of toll violators in a single day on Wednesday. MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stopped and towed the vehicles of 21 persistent toll violators on Jan. 11. Seventeen of them were caught at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the most caught […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report

A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports. Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote.
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Package thief sought in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a package thief that was caught stealing from a front porch on January 5th. According to police, an officer responded to a call about the theft incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the 90 block of Nichols Street. The suspect was captured on surveillance video riding a bicycle and taking the victim’s package. If you can identify the suspect, please call  1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).  The post Package thief sought in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City

Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

51-Year-Old Rahway Resident Dies in Two-Car Accident

RAHWAY, NJ — A Rahway resident was killed early Sunday morning, January 8, in a two-car accident in Elizabeth. TAPinto Rahway reached out to the public information officer for the City of Elizabeth, Ruby Contreras, who told us that a Jeep Gladiator traveling east, driven by a male resident of Pennsylvania, was struck at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Route 1&9, at approximately 4 a.m. by a Honda traveling north. The driver of the Honda was 51-year-old Rahway resident Bolivar Guzman. Guzman died at the scene of the accident. There was also a passenger in the Honda, 49-year-old Edison Erazo-Meza, a citizen of Ecuador. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Jeep Gladiator was treated at Trinitas Regional Medical Center and later released. The crash remains under investigation.  [Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Girl Scout creates pet pantry at Hoboken Community Center

NEW YORK - CBS2 is on your corner, and in your corner. We love to highlight members of the community making a difference where they live. Hoboken, N.J. native and Girl Scout Amanda Tennaro is making it her mission to help animals in her city. She created a pet pantry in conjunction with the Hoboken Community Center, to serve clients, in addition to their pets. Amanda and Chesleigh Meade from the Hoboken Community Center spoke with CBS2's Chris Wragge about their efforts. You can see their full interview in the video above. 
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy