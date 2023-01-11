Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
CoinTelegraph
FTX allowed by bankruptcy judge to sell LedgerX, other assets
The judge in charge of overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings has given the embattled crypto exchange the approval to sell some of its assets to aid its efforts in repaying its creditors. According to a filing in Delaware Bankruptcy Court, Judge John Dorsey has approved the sale of four key...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Digital Currency Group’s Genesis owes creditors $3 billion and may need to offload assets
Genesis Global Trading owes creditors $3 billion, according to the Financial Times, and its once-well-heeled parent company Digital Currency Group is now exploring the possibility of selling assets to meet obligations. Genesis parent company DCG, which also controls crypto media outlet CoinDesk and investment manager Grayscale, has an expansive portfolio...
zycrypto.com
Goldman Sachs Retrenches 3,000+ Workers, Launches Digital Asset Platform Amidst Bear Run
US Bank, Goldman Sachs, has announced plans to lay off 3,200 workers, starting this week. Falling 2% short of its intended cut-back, close to 629 workers will heave a sigh of relief as they continue to keep their jobs alongside the rest 45,300 workers who make up the bank’s total workforce. The bank, disclosed the decision on Tuesday, adding that such measures are crucial in the face of unfavourable market conditions.
bitcoinist.com
Samsung Unveils Bitcoin Futures ETF Amid Escalating Crypto Interest
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its bitcoin futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the listing will happen on January 13. The Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active exchange-traded fund will invest in Bitcoin futures products that are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Its returns are expected to be about the same as spot Bitcoin.
Crypto Exchange FTX Recovers $5 Billion In Assets, But Shortfall In Repayment To Customers Remains Unclear
Crypto exchange FTX FTT/USD announced it recovered a substantial amount of assets, including cash, liquid cryptocurrency and liquid investment securities, totaling more than $5 billion, Coindesk reported. Notably, this does not include another $425 million in crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, the report stated. This amount...
Under-fire crypto founder Barry Silbert fishes for sympathy in row with Winklevoss twin after ‘most difficult year of my life’
Instead of the heady days of the Fed-induced asset bubble, times have been personally and professionally tough for the owner of crypto lender Genesis.
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm
A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Warns Traders About Ethereum-Based Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 164% in Two Weeks
Blockchain intelligence platform Santiment warns that the massive rally recorded by a top-50 altcoin could be coming to an end. Santiment says that the governance token of the Ethereum (ETH)-based staking network Lido DAO (LDO) is showing a divergence between the price and the number of active addresses as well as network growth.
ambcrypto.com
I asked ChatGPT Bitcoin’s price prediction and it gave me a wonderful answer
On the morning of 12 January, the markets patiently awaited U.S. CPI data for the month of December. Investors, across the board, expected inflation to go south of 7% – Well, for the very first time since November 2021. Keeping the U.S. Fed’s strong commitment to lowering inflation in focus, I asked ChatGPT “How would you name the biography of U.S. CPI data?” It answered, “The Price is Wacky: A Laugh-Out-Loud History of U.S CPI.”
CoinTelegraph
Trust is key to crypto exchange sustainability — CoinDCX CEO
Investor sentiment has always been a critical driver in the crypto space. Both positive and negative sentiment influence ongoing trends — be they price movements, product launches or regulations. In 2022, sentiment worldwide suffered as major crypto firms and ecosystems collapsed, further straining investors amid an unforgiving bear market.
CoinTelegraph
3 blockchain use cases that extend beyond crypto
Blockchain use cases have expanded far beyond cryptocurrency in recent years, with multiple industries embracing the technology in a wide range of fields, including healthcare, logistics and financial services. There are many factors behind the hype. Blockchains are decentralized, transparent and increase the capacity of a whole network, opening a...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate 5,761% Up as Shiba Inu Surpasses Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) by This Metric
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
‘Wall of worry’ led to digital wallets, blockchain tech ignored: Cathie Wood
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood believes that digital wallets and blockchain tech were among the “game-changing innovations” that the equity markets largely ignored in 2022. In a Jan. 12 blog post on the ARK Invest website, Wood suggested that the equity market faced a “wall of worry” in 2022, caused by fears of entrenched inflation and higher interest rates and largely ignored some innovative technologies.
coingeek.com
Hong Kong moves toward becoming digital currency hub, financial secretary says
Hong Kong’s plans to occupy a leading role in the digital asset industry have received a positive push in recent weeks despite the chaos rocking the markets. The region’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan confirmed in a speech at the POWER Hong Kong Web 3 Innovators Summit that several firms had expressed keen interest in setting up offices in the city. While Chan did not disclose the names of the interested entities, he noted that they were lured by the number of policies initiated by the government.
