Robert Griffin III defends Lamar Jackson decision
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play in the team’s Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson’s decision was met with harsh criticism, but former quarterback Robert Griffin III defended the former MVP on Saturday. If anyone would know about injuries in the postseason and their effects, RGIII would probably top the list. Read more... The post Robert Griffin III defends Lamar Jackson decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Colts interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen
INDIANAPOLIS — The next head coaching candidate on the Colts’ interview list comes from a familiar line of thinking. Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen cemented his coaching path as a quality control coach under Frank Reich in San Diego, and he’s spent a significant portion of his career as former Colts offensive coordinator...
