The Comeback

Robert Griffin III defends Lamar Jackson decision

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson won't play in the team's Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson's decision was met with harsh criticism, but former quarterback Robert Griffin III defended the former MVP on Saturday. If anyone would know about injuries in the postseason and their effects, RGIII would probably top the list.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA

