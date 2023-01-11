Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Are you brave enough to stay the night in the same room as killer Aileen Wuornos?Evie M.Port Orange, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
WFTV
Photos: Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling. (Daytona Beach Police Department/Daytona Beach Police Department)
Video shows moments before father was killed outside local restaurant; search underway for gunman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies released new surveillance video Friday that they hope will help track down a suspect after a shooting last month. Investigators said the victim, Etson Faustin, 39, was a husband and a father. He was one of two people shot at a shopping...
Woman found shot dead at car crash scene in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was found fatally shot at a car crash scene in Orange County, deputies said. Deputies responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive in reference to a car crash. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman in...
fox35orlando.com
Love triangle leads to deadly stabbing in Daytona Beach
Police believe a deadly stabbing that happened in Daytona Beach early Wednesday was an act of self-defense. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to 201 Shady Place after a woman, an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend got into a fight and shots were fired.
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
WESH
Man wanted for battery arrested after fleeing from Volusia County deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of setting Volusia County woman on fire, killing her
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a jury has found a man guilty after a woman was set on fire in August 2017. The victim, Tracy Adams, was on fire as she ran into her DeLand home on Aug. 27, 2017. Her car was also engulfed...
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
fox35orlando.com
Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street.
flaglerlive.com
Shooting On Palm Coast’s Farnum Lane Results in Arrest of 24-Year-Old Grandson of Resident
In a matter of 60 minutes late this afternoon, Flagler County Sheriff’s units got the report of a shooting in the F-Section and a suspect on the loose. They set chase by ground and air. By 5 p.m., they had the suspect in custody–the 24-year-old grandson of the man living at the property he’d allegedly shot up.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Woman shot after argument with man in Orlando shopping center parking lot
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say an argument led to a woman being shot in a parking lot on Wednesday night. According to police, the woman was shot by a man in the parking lot of the Washington Shores Shopping Center after the two began fighting. The victim was taken...
Sanford police release video of 6 suspects wanted in the death of man, 18
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are looking to identify six people whom they named as suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Officers released a video showing the people wanted in connection to the November shooting death of Isaiah Diaz while he was sitting in a car at an apartment complex.
WESH
Deputies: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home Wednesday afternoon. A six-hour-long standoff involving a domestic-related shooting has come to an end in the Jennifer Estates subdivision in Seminole County. "We are right here. We are not going anywhere. We need...
villages-news.com
Man who failed to pay child support arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake. Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested for allegedly stealing coins from used car lot owned by deputy
A Leesburg man was arrested after allegedly stealing change from a used car lot owned by a lieutenant in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The lieutenant had received a phone call from his employee at J&M Affordable Auto on U.S. Hwy. 441 that a suspicious man was going through a 2009 Subaru on the lot.
palmcoastobserver.com
Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players injured in a two-car crash on Belle Terre Parkway
Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Grove Drive on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13. One of the players was airlifted to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville and was scheduled...
WESH
Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter expected to change plea
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other is expected in court in Seminole County Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty for Juan Bravo-Torres, but it looks like he will change his plea from not guilty, possibly a move to avoid going to death row.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Resident beaten by 3 armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise
A violent home invasion was reported at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. Police say someone called 911 saying three armed, masked men broke into a home and beat the resident inside before taking items.
