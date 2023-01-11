ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas teenager

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCY2B_0kBCrBW000

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, January 11th, 2022 03:18

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of Kendreal Jones, 17.

He was killed the afternoon of Jan. 10 in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road.

Officers found Jones lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and took the teen to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to please contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or at patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Police: Robbery suspect who killed dog in Fort Worth identified as 18-year-old Donovin Copeland

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have identified the robbery suspect who shot and killed a dog in a convenience store last week as 18-year-old Donovin Copeland.At 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2, police were sent to a robbery call at a convenience store located at 6001 N. Main St.  Surveillance video shows who police say is Copeland attempting to rob the store before being confronted by employee Jacki Anderson's dog, Peanut.Peanut was seen trying to protect her owner, but was shot and killed as a result. She would have turned 13 this year, Anderson said."Everybody says I am lucky...
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

Richardson man found dead in parking lot; 2 suspects face murder charges

The Richardson Police Department identified a 20-year old man who was found dead in a parking lot Tuesday and announced two arrests in connection with the homicide. At approximately 6:50 pm, Richardson police received multiple calls about a shooting in the parking lot of 901 South Coit Road. Officers found David Maldonado deceased.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers

Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT

DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests

DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police detective arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department announced Thursday.Detective Tanner Martin was off-duty when he was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department Jan. 12.The Fort Worth Police Department said that upon learning of Martin's arrest, their internal affairs unit immediately began an investigation.Tanner has since been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the investigation, the department said. He has been with the department for seven years and was assigned to the crimes against children unit at the time of his arrest."The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
wbap.com

Two Choctaw County Jail Escapees Arrested in Frisco Purse Snatchings Case

The duo is connected to multiple alleged crimes in several states states. Frisco, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Frisco police arrested two people connection with two purse snatching incidents outside two stores late last year. 31-year old Tyler Payne and 41-Thomas Cofer are charged with theft and aggravated robbery. Payne was...
FRISCO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on McCree Road

On January 11, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of McCree Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound at the location. The man died from his injury. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
173K+
Followers
25K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy