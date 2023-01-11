ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

jocoreport.com

Selma Town Manager Fired

SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
SELMA, NC
cbs17

NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Ruth Alene Massengill Braswell Robbins

Ruth Alene Massengill Braswell Robbins, 90, passed away at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benson, NC on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Johnston County on January 30, 1932 to the late Henry Vaden Massengill and Alma Barbour Massengill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis McCoy Braswell and Paschal Robbins; sister, Esther M. Corbett and a brother, Bobby Glenn Massengill.
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Update: Cause Of Selma House Fire Determined

UPDATE 6:05PM – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled today’s house fire as accidental. Fire Marshal Ryan Parker said the blaze originated in a bedroom on the second floor and was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The home was under renovation. SELMA – Multiple...
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Council Approves Permit For Private Bar

SMITHFIELD – In a 5-to-1 vote, the Smithfield Town Council approved a Special Use Permit to allow for the operation of a private bar on Venture Drive near Magnolia Drive. Bobby Huskey received approval for the bar to be located in a commercial space at Venture Business Park. Mr. Huskey said there were no plans to serve food, but he would like to include food trucks in his business plan. He will serve beer, wine and liquor. The bar will operate seven days a week.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies

The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
cbs17

First Wilson farm show to showcase importance of agriculture

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — One of Wilson County’s leading industries is farming. That’s why Wilson County Fair Board President Mick Rankin teamed up with local plow expert Bill Jennings to create an event that highlights all aspects of agriculture there. The first-ever Wilson County Farm Show is...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr.

Angier, NC: Mr. Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr., age 84, of Clayton Road passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services at this time. Mr. Pleasant was born on December 11, 1938 in Johnston County to the late Eddie...
ANGIER, NC
WRAL News

State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder

HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police chief addresses increase in crime, access to firearms

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke publicly Wednesday afternoon about violent crime stats in the fourth quarter of 2022. Speaking at the Raleigh Police Department Southwest District, Patterson said the number of teenager suspects involved in violent crimes is of particular concern. In the last three months, Patterson said about 30 aggravated assaults have been connected to juveniles who gained access to firearms.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000

A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

