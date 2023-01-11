Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Found Shot To Death In Bojangles Parking LotMario DonevskiRaleigh, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
cbs17
NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
Fayetteville Police department looking to increase its force during hiring event
The recruiting unit will present candidates with basic information about the police department, hiring procedures, and help them complete online applications.
jocoreport.com
Ruth Alene Massengill Braswell Robbins
Ruth Alene Massengill Braswell Robbins, 90, passed away at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benson, NC on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born in Johnston County on January 30, 1932 to the late Henry Vaden Massengill and Alma Barbour Massengill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis McCoy Braswell and Paschal Robbins; sister, Esther M. Corbett and a brother, Bobby Glenn Massengill.
cbs17
2 Cumberland County women arrested for trespassing on school bus, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said both incidents occurred at the school bus stops. Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged on Tuesday with trespassing on...
jocoreport.com
Update: Cause Of Selma House Fire Determined
UPDATE 6:05PM – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled today’s house fire as accidental. Fire Marshal Ryan Parker said the blaze originated in a bedroom on the second floor and was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The home was under renovation. SELMA – Multiple...
'There will be nothing left': Fight in Oberlin Village to preserve historic freeman's settlement
Raleigh's Oberlin Village is one of the last known surviving freemen's villages in the state and some people believe it is on the verge of extinction.
jocoreport.com
Council Approves Permit For Private Bar
SMITHFIELD – In a 5-to-1 vote, the Smithfield Town Council approved a Special Use Permit to allow for the operation of a private bar on Venture Drive near Magnolia Drive. Bobby Huskey received approval for the bar to be located in a commercial space at Venture Business Park. Mr. Huskey said there were no plans to serve food, but he would like to include food trucks in his business plan. He will serve beer, wine and liquor. The bar will operate seven days a week.
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
Selma Town Manager Brent Taylor announces departure during closed session
Selma Town manager Brent Taylor announced he will be leaving the position during a closed session Thursday.
cbs17
First Wilson farm show to showcase importance of agriculture
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — One of Wilson County’s leading industries is farming. That’s why Wilson County Fair Board President Mick Rankin teamed up with local plow expert Bill Jennings to create an event that highlights all aspects of agriculture there. The first-ever Wilson County Farm Show is...
jocoreport.com
Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr.
Angier, NC: Mr. Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr., age 84, of Clayton Road passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services at this time. Mr. Pleasant was born on December 11, 1938 in Johnston County to the late Eddie...
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42 and will feature retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes.
Raleigh police chief addresses increase in crime, access to firearms
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke publicly Wednesday afternoon about violent crime stats in the fourth quarter of 2022. Speaking at the Raleigh Police Department Southwest District, Patterson said the number of teenager suspects involved in violent crimes is of particular concern. In the last three months, Patterson said about 30 aggravated assaults have been connected to juveniles who gained access to firearms.
Retired North Carolina police officer accused of trafficking cocaine
A search of revealed 198 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,000.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
Comments / 0