Charlotte, NC

PODCAST: Head Coaching Candidates, Team MVP, Wild Card Predictions + More

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

Episode 122 has been released.

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their 2022 season with a 10-7 win over the Saints. Today the guys look at:

Respond/React audio from the locker room after the Panthers' 10-7 season-ending win over the Saints, plus press conferences earlier in the week.

Coaching search, who are the OFFICIAL candidates for the HC job for the Panthers

Jim Harbaugh called Carolina?

Tell Em Why You're Mad Tuesday

Wildcard Weekend Round predictions

Who was the team MVP this year?

