Boston, MA

hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop

The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
BOSTON, MA
PennLive.com

Former Celtics, Knicks player has a $500,000 bounty on his head. Here’s why

Enes Freedom has a $500,000 bounty on his head because the Turkish government has labeled him a terrorist. Only Freedom, who the country placed on its most wanted list with the 10 million Turkish lira (that’s around $500,000 dollars) reward, isn’t a terrorist at all. He is a former NBA center, who was just in the NBA with the Boston Celtics last year, and has been outspoken about human rights violations and issues within his home country.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Enes Kanter Freedom targeted with huge bounty for capture

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom now has a $500,000 bounty on his head. The New York Post reported Thursday that the Turkish government is offering up to 10 million Turkish Lira (roughly a half-million U.S. dollars) for “information leading to the capture of Freedom. The 30-year-old Freedom has...
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown forced to the sidelines with tough injury blow

The Boston Celtics were given tough injury news Thursday, as guard Jaylen Brown will miss some time due to an adductor strain, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Going into the game against the Brooklyn Nets, Jaylen Brown was listed as questionable to play, but was ruled out around 90 minutes before tip-off time. Further examination diagnosed Brown with tightness in his right adductor, and head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Brown could be out for two weeks.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Dodgers Reportedly Land Rumored Red Sox Trade Target

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled the trigger and removed a rumored Boston Red Sox trade target off the board on Wednesday. The Dodgers reportedly acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor-league prospect Jacob Amaya, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Earlier in the day, the Dodgers were “in line” to land the veteran. With just a year left on his initial two-year, $10 million deal with the Marlins, Rojas will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum gets brutally honest on injured state amid Jaylen Brown blow

Only 43 games have elapsed for the Boston Celtics this season following their 109-98 victory on Thursday night over the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets, but they may already be feeling the lingering exhaustion that comes with the grueling grind. Jaylen Brown is already dealing with an adductor strain that could keep him out for a week or two. However, Jayson Tatum revealed that he’s also dealing with injury problems of his own, as evidenced by his uncharacteristic 7-22 shooting night against the Nets.
BOSTON, MA

