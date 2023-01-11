Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic LandmarksTed RiversBoston, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Related
Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan
Danny Ainge couldn't stand playing against Andrew Toney. The post Danny Ainge Feared Only 1 NBA Player More Than Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity
The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
Biggest need Knicks must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of returning to the playoffs, especially after signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. After a slow start, it seems New York is finding its rhythm. The Knicks are currently...
The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks
Lakers could re-unite with Kyle Kumza in blockbuster trade deal.
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
Former Celtics, Knicks player has a $500,000 bounty on his head. Here’s why
Enes Freedom has a $500,000 bounty on his head because the Turkish government has labeled him a terrorist. Only Freedom, who the country placed on its most wanted list with the 10 million Turkish lira (that’s around $500,000 dollars) reward, isn’t a terrorist at all. He is a former NBA center, who was just in the NBA with the Boston Celtics last year, and has been outspoken about human rights violations and issues within his home country.
FOX Sports
Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.
thecomeback.com
Enes Kanter Freedom targeted with huge bounty for capture
Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom now has a $500,000 bounty on his head. The New York Post reported Thursday that the Turkish government is offering up to 10 million Turkish Lira (roughly a half-million U.S. dollars) for “information leading to the capture of Freedom. The 30-year-old Freedom has...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown forced to the sidelines with tough injury blow
The Boston Celtics were given tough injury news Thursday, as guard Jaylen Brown will miss some time due to an adductor strain, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Going into the game against the Brooklyn Nets, Jaylen Brown was listed as questionable to play, but was ruled out around 90 minutes before tip-off time. Further examination diagnosed Brown with tightness in his right adductor, and head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Brown could be out for two weeks.
JR Smith Blamed Everyone Except Himself For His Mistake In The 2018 NBA Finals: "Nobody Wanted To Take Responsibility For It"
JR Smith explained what really happened during his infamous mistake in the 2018 NBA Finals.
Brooklyn Nets Make Multiple Roster Moves On Friday
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
Kyrie Irving Challenges Ben Simmons After Nets' Loss vs. Celtics
Irving had a motivating message, but also subtly threw down the gauntlet by asking Simmons to be more aggressive in his approach.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Anonymous ‘08 Boston Celtics Player Says Today’s Team Would Beat Them
In an interview with Sideline Sources’ Wenzell Ortiz, an anonymous member of the 2008 championship Celtics team compared his team to the modern iteration of the squad. The player detailed who would win in a seven-game series, as well as the similarities and differences between the two powerhouses. Interview...
Red Sox avoid arbitration with Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, four others
The Red Sox took care of some housekeeping Friday afternoon, agreeing to multiple deals to avoid arbitration with a few veterans before baseball’s deadline to exchange figures. Boston agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Alex Verdugo ($6.3 million), starter Nick Pivetta ($5.35 million), second baseman Christian Arroyo ($2 million),...
Dodgers Reportedly Land Rumored Red Sox Trade Target
The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled the trigger and removed a rumored Boston Red Sox trade target off the board on Wednesday. The Dodgers reportedly acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor-league prospect Jacob Amaya, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Earlier in the day, the Dodgers were “in line” to land the veteran. With just a year left on his initial two-year, $10 million deal with the Marlins, Rojas will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum gets brutally honest on injured state amid Jaylen Brown blow
Only 43 games have elapsed for the Boston Celtics this season following their 109-98 victory on Thursday night over the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets, but they may already be feeling the lingering exhaustion that comes with the grueling grind. Jaylen Brown is already dealing with an adductor strain that could keep him out for a week or two. However, Jayson Tatum revealed that he’s also dealing with injury problems of his own, as evidenced by his uncharacteristic 7-22 shooting night against the Nets.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champion Signs With Rangers, Joining Nathan Eovaldi
A former member of the Boston Red Sox reportedly is going to team up with an old battery mate on the Texas Rangers
Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown’s recipe to breaking stigma about co-existing, per Grant Williams
The narrative about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown not being able to co-exist alongside each other has pretty much died a natural death. The fact that the Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past few years definitely has a lot to do with this.
The worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio is out: Adam Jones to host WEEI’s afternoon show
Jones will reunite with Christian Arcand, his former co-host at the Sports Hub, and will join Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's afternoon show, which will be called "Jones and Mego." Adam Jones’s move from 98.5 The Sports Hub to WEEI has been the worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio over the past few weeks. WEEI made it official on Friday morning.
Comments / 1