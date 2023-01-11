Only 43 games have elapsed for the Boston Celtics this season following their 109-98 victory on Thursday night over the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets, but they may already be feeling the lingering exhaustion that comes with the grueling grind. Jaylen Brown is already dealing with an adductor strain that could keep him out for a week or two. However, Jayson Tatum revealed that he’s also dealing with injury problems of his own, as evidenced by his uncharacteristic 7-22 shooting night against the Nets.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO