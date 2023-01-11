IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving opened 2023 against Big Ten opponent Illinois on Friday night at the CRWC Natatorium. Freshman Geneva Pauly scored a career-best 266.05 off the platforms in Friday’s dive event. The Arvada, Colorado, native bettered her position as the third highest platform scorer in program history. Junior Claire Hartley also had a career night with her second-place 246.00, putting her fifth all-time on the Iowa leaderboards.

