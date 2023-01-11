ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Pauly Takes Home Gold in Platform Dive

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving opened 2023 against Big Ten opponent Illinois on Friday night at the CRWC Natatorium. Freshman Geneva Pauly scored a career-best 266.05 off the platforms in Friday’s dive event. The Arvada, Colorado, native bettered her position as the third highest platform scorer in program history. Junior Claire Hartley also had a career night with her second-place 246.00, putting her fifth all-time on the Iowa leaderboards.
No. 2 Iowa Cruises Past No. 11 Northwestern, 27-9

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Top-ranked Spencer Lee’s first period fall put an exclamation point on the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 27-9 victory over No. 11 Northwestern in the 300th dual all-time inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Lee was one of three Hawkeyes to post a bonus point...
Hawkeyes Overcome Michigan, 93-84, in Overtime

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team picked up its third straight Big Ten win with a, 93-84, overtime win against Michigan on Thursday night on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa improves to 3-3 in the conference and 11-6 on the season. The...
MBB Game Notes: vs Maryland

OPPONENT Maryland (11-5, 2-3) at Iowa (11-6, 3-3) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (11-6, 3-3) remains home on Sunday hosting Maryland (11-5, 2-3). Tipoff is scheduled for 3:31 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on...
Game Notes: Penn State at No. 12/9 Iowa

No. 12/9 Iowa (13-4, 5-1) is set to host Penn State (11-6, 2-4) on Saturday morning. Tipoff for this contest is set for 11:31 a.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. • The Lady Lions come into this game 11-6, (2-4) after falling to Nebraska, 80-51 on Wednesday night.
No. 12 Hawkeyes Pounce the ‘Cats, 93-64

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The nationally-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Northwestern, 93-64, on Wednesday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. All 14 Hawkeyes saw action. ESPN’s Midseason National Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark, recorded her 32nd career double-double with a team-high 20 points, 14 assists, and nine rebounds....
