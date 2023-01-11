ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills DB Damar Hamlin Applies to Trademark Two Phrases

By Zach Dimmitt
 3 days ago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is looking to secure ownership over a pair of phrases that became famous in the days following his on-field health scare.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was officially released from Buffalo General Medical Center on Wednesday, as he continues on the road to recovery just nine days after suffering from cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

But as Hamlin begins to rehab, he's also looking to secure ownership over a few of the phrases that became famous across the country as he began to recover.

Hamlin is applying for two trademarks on the phrases "Did We Win" and "Three is Back," per reports Wednesday from TMZ Sports.

Per Hamlin's trademark application, he intends to use the potentially trademarked phrases on shirts, clothing, hats, jackets and more.

He also plans to use these phrases for "motivational and educational speakers in the field of self- and personal improvement" and "health care services in the nature of athletic training."

Hamlin's "Did We Win?" phrase was reported as being one of the first things he asked in writing one he woke up in the days following his cardiac arrest.

"Yes Damar, you won," Dr. Timothy Pritts said. "You won the game of life."

Though it hasn't been officially announced, the Bills will likely continue to wear Hamlin's No. 3 patch on their jerseys as they host the Miami Dolphins for an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

