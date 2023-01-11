ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Longboat Observer

Repairs to major Manatee waterline to be complete in February

Repair efforts for a major water pipeline, which have become more extensive than previously anticipated, are expected to be complete in February, according to a Manatee County press release on Friday. The leak has resulted in discolored water for some area residents. The repairs for the 42-inch transmission line, which...
Mysuncoast.com

Winter shelter open today in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

NOAA, NWS warns of red tide in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning residents of Manatee County to prepare for high levels of red tide over the weekend. Over the next 36 hours, NWS is forecasting high risk of respiratory irritation due to an increase...
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to open cold weather shelter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are plummeting to near-freezing beginning Friday night. As a result, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is opening a cold weather shelter at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte. The building will open to shelter persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT promises advance notice for roundabout work

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has promised to give drivers more notice if they plan more lane closures on the Gulfstream Avenue roundabout. On Jan. 10, drivers dealt with a two-hour commute from Longboat Key to downtown Sarasota when unscheduled work on the roundabout funneled traffic down to one lane.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port is closing on Jan. 12. That same day marks the application deadline for FEMA Individual and Small Business Administration assistance. While the application deadline approaches and the center is closing, things are...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice announces overnight utility work

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic. Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County schools sees slight decline in graduation rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Graduation rates for Sarasota County Schools saw a slight decline from the previous year. The Florida Department of Education reported today that the graduation rate for Sarasota County Schools for the 2021-22 school year was 88.9 percent. The district remained well above the state graduation rate of 87.3 percent; the state graduation rate decreased by 2.8 percentage points over last year.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County announces lane closure of Albee Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Albee Road Bridge will have a lane closure for the next 45 days. Crews are working on bridge rehabilitation. Traffic signal timing has been adjusted to extend green times for peak time travel. Off-duty deputies are assisting with traffic control from 10 a.m. to 7...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

