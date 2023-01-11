ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YC5XS_0kBCorOl00

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home.

The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a "comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday the team celebrated the news before beginning preparation for Sunday's wild-card game with the Miami Dolphins.

"We're grateful that he's home -- his health is first and foremost on our mind," McDermott said. "When he feels ready, we welcome him back."

Hamlin's medical team in Buffalo determined he no longer needed to be hospitalized.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," said Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician who is leading Hamlin's medical team.

Despite a grim situation on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin, 24, recovered rapidly, advancing from being on a ventilator to communicating via written message, then breathing on his own and talking to family, doctors and teammates within a week. On Friday he began walking, and over the weekend, he began consuming a regular diet, UCMC announced.

Life-saving procedures performed by Bills trainers on the field in Cincinnati during the first quarter of the Jan. 2 game helped Hamlin reach intensive care at UCMC last week. He required CPR and use of a defibrillator moments after making a tackle with 5:58 left in the first quarter.

On Sunday, as Hamlin watched NFL action from his hospital bed, teams honored him by wearing his number on T-shirts during pregame warmups. Stadiums also shared teams' support on their message boards.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news

It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Robert Griffin III defends Lamar Jackson decision

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play in the team’s Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson’s decision was met with harsh criticism, but former quarterback Robert Griffin III defended the former MVP on Saturday. If anyone would know about injuries in the postseason and their effects, RGIII would probably top the list. Read more... The post Robert Griffin III defends Lamar Jackson decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles not coaching for job Monday

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' job is not on the line in Monday night's wild-card game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times reported Saturday. Bowles, 59, guided the Buccaneers to an NFC South title despite finishing with a losing record (8-9) in his first year as the team's head coach. Tampa Bay never won more than two games in a row this season and finished 25th in the...
TAMPA, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested -- and received -- permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday. The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions. ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed...
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Broncos interview ex-Stanford coach David Shaw

The Denver Broncos interviewed former Stanford coach David Shaw on Wednesday about their head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported. Shaw, 50, resigned from Stanford on Nov. 27 after 12 seasons. The winningest coach in Cardinal history compiled a 96-54 record after succeeding Jim Harbaugh before the 2011 season, including a 3-9 mark in 2022. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26 after a 4-11 record in his first season on...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Heisman Trophy winner, USC RB Charles White dies

Southern Cal running back and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 64. White died in Newport Beach, Calif., the school said in an obituary. White led USC to the 1978 national title and a 42-6-1 record in his four years. He was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

Kevin Warren jumps from Big Ten to become Bears president, CEO

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren, 59, was named Big Ten commissioner in 2000 following 15 years with the Minnesota Vikings. The first minority commissioner of the Big Ten, Warren was a pioneering executive in the NFL in positions with the then-St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions and advanced from a role as legal counsel to become the first African-American Chief Operating Officer of an NFL franchise with the Vikings in 2015. ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Sean McVay not retiring, will coach Rams in 2023

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay committed to coaching in 2023 following days of speculation that he planned to resign the post. McVay and general manager Les Snead plan to meet to discuss staff changes, according to reports Friday. One such move could be bringing in former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, per reports. Sportico reported McVay is the NFL's third-highest paid coach...
ARIZONA STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Cardinals to interview Brian Flores

Brian Flores plans to interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Cardinals are searching for a new general manager and head coach, firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week and turning the page after a playoff appearance in 2021. Arizona was 4-13, ending the regular season with seven consecutive losses, in 2022. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Colts interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Thursday. Irsay confirmed the interview with the 53-year-old Bieniemy, who has been a key presence in the development of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from first-round pick to MVP. The interview circuit is old hat for Bieniemy, although he has never been a head coach at any level. In 2021, Bieniemy interviewed to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy