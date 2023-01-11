ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles set to reload at several key positions

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The NFL regular season is complete with 14 teams in the playoffs, and as the Birds start their journey towards another Super Bowl, it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We’re tracking the Eagles’ picks via Tankathon, and after New Orleans went 7-10, Philadelphia locked down a top-ten selection.

The mock drafts are starting to heat up, and we have the roundup for this weekend’s action.

Draft Wire

With NFL free agency approaching and the Eagles having almost 20 guys, Draft Wire has the Birds reloading at Cornerback and running back.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) Joey Porter Jr. | CB | Penn State

31. Philadelphia Eagles Jahmyr Gibbs | RB | Alabama

PFF

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

PFF has Philadelphia reloading with at safety and at wide receiver.

10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA SAINTS): S BRIAN BRANCH, ALABAMA

Branch is the kind of defensive back that is gaining value around the NFL. He can play the slot position at an elite level against both run and pass. He earned a 90.7 run-defense grade and an 86.4 coverage grade for Alabama this past fall. That would fit in perfectly in Jonathan Gannon’s defense — especially if C.J. Gardner-Johnson departs in free agency.

32. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, OHIO STATE

Smith-Njigba is a plug-and-play slot wide receiver. His reliability from that alignment would give the Eagles three sure-fire route winners. Smith-Njigba went for 1,595 and nine scores as a sophomore in 2021 before hamstring issues derailed his 2022 season.

CBS Sports

Aem Ut Vs Tcu 25

Philadelphia could have needs at several key positions and CBS Sports has the Birds regrouping at edge rusher and running back.

Round 1 – Pick 10 Myles Murphy DL CLEMSON

A big, long edge-setting specialist with a pass-rushing upside. That’s who Murphy is, and it’s the prototype the Eagles like at the defensive end spot.

Round 1 – Pick 32 Bijan Robinson RB TEXAS

Robinson running behind the league’s best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.

The Sporting News

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Sporting News mocked the first 18 picks and has Philadelphia snagging an All-SEC cornerback.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints) Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (6-0, 188 pounds)

The Eagles stash for their future with their first of two picks in the round, knowing Darius Slay just turned 32 and James Bradberry is going into his age-30 season. Smith can be groomed into a shutdown cover man and give them a young replacement option in a year or two.

USA Today

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today has the Eagles reloading at cornerback and edge rusher.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Deferred gratification paid off for Philadelphia, which parlayed last year’s multi-pick swap with the Saints into a top-10 pick this April. Quite a reward might be waiting for them in Ringo, a 6-2, 205-pound coverage ace with the unique physical profile to handle modern receivers. Taking him could help ease the blow if another team swoops in on James Bradberry in free agency.

31. Philadelphia Eagles – BJ Ojulari, DE/OLB, LSU

What do you get the team that boasted the NFL’s best record and topped the league with 70 sacks? If you’re Howie Roseman, maybe still more speed off the edge. Ojulari brings plenty of that with a blistering first step, which should become even more imposing if he can develop a better plan for his rush.

The 33rd Team

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The experts over at The 33rd Team have Philadelphia reloading on defense.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (From New Orleans): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Knowing the Eagles, they are going to prioritize corner and edge rushers in this draft. Ringo is going to get downgraded for his hip stiffness, but he is a big (6-foot-2), fast, disciplined player who can upgrade their defense. The junior totaled 41 tackles and two interceptions this season.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: B.J. Ojulari, Edge, LSU

The Eagles continue to prioritize and build a stable of edge rushers and corners. Ojulari, who has 25.5 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks in three seasons, is the next-best edge rusher on our board.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

